COVID-19 coronavirus Outbreak

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

 HOGP

Clark County, Illinois, has reported its first coronavirus-related death.

Clark County now has one confirmed COVID-19 death and 73 confirmed cases of infection. 

Neighboring Edgar County has 27 cases with no confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Health on Wednesday announced 1,759 new cases in the state, including 30 new deaths.  Illinois now has 186,471 confirmed cases and 7,573 confirmed deaths. A total of 2,896,063 tests have been conducted in Illinois.

For Illinois COVID-19 data visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19. For health questions about COVID-19 in Illinois, call 800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

