Clark County, Illinois, has reported its first coronavirus-related death.
Clark County now has one confirmed COVID-19 death and 73 confirmed cases of infection.
Neighboring Edgar County has 27 cases with no confirmed COVID-19 deaths.
The Illinois Department of Health on Wednesday announced 1,759 new cases in the state, including 30 new deaths. Illinois now has 186,471 confirmed cases and 7,573 confirmed deaths. A total of 2,896,063 tests have been conducted in Illinois.
For Illinois COVID-19 data visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19. For health questions about COVID-19 in Illinois, call 800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
