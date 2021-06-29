Clabber Girl Bake Shop Café, Museum to close

Clabber Girl Bake Shop Café will close after Thursday, according to its Facebook page.
"Thank you to all our customers and employees who we’ve had the pleasure of serving over the last 18 years. Rest assured, however, that our Clabber Girl manufacturing facility will continue to remain a part of downtown Terre Haute and we look forward to seeing what comes next for the historic 900 Wabash Ave. building," the announcement stated.
The bake shop is located in the Hulman and Co. building at Ninth Street and Wabash Avenue.
Curbside service will continue from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, Wednesday and Thursday. The bake shop has provided curbside service only since March 2020 because of the pandemic.
The Clabber Girl Museum will also be closing, according to the Facebook posting.
The building has provided office space for Clabber Girl and has housed Clabber Girl's Bake Shop Café, which is owned and operated by B&G Foods.
The Hulman family and its employees started manufacturing “clabber” baking powder in Terre Haute in the 1890s. In May of 2019, the family sold its Clabber Girl operations to B&G Foods Inc., a New Jersey-based maker and distributor of a broad range of food products including Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, SnackWells and others.
Last summer, Terre Haute businessman Greg Gibson purchased the historic Hulman and Co. building, which has been a fixture in the community since its opening in 1893.
At that time, Gibson said he planned no changes in operations as he considered the future of the property.
"When making this purchase, I considered this an opportunity to keep the ownership of this prominent piece of our city's history within our Terre Haute family,” Gibson stated at that time.
“With my commitment and involvement in downtown Terre Haute, I thought this provided an important piece of the puzzle not only from a development and historic standpoint, but for the future of our downtown.”
He also stated at that time he would continue to work closely with the Hulman family in determining the future of the Clabber Girl Museum.
In November of 2019, the Hulman family announced the sale of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Hulman & Co. to Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corp. Among the assets sold were NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions (IMS Productions).
