The City of Terre Haute will have a citywide cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The city organizes these cleanups in the spring and fall of each year.
Volunteers will meet in the south parking lot of the former Terre Haute Police Department, located at 1211 Wabash Ave, at 8 a.m. Participants should enter via the Orchard Street entrance. Volunteers will be given a route map, gloves, bags and snacks.
Several dumpsters will be located at the former police department parking lot. Pickup will not include hazardous waste such as chemicals, tires and batteries.
Businesses, churches, schools and organizations are encouraged to take groups to help, the city stated in a release.
For more information, contact the mayor's office at 812-244-2303.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.