City's multi-million-dollar sewage plan stalled

Terre Haute has to go back to the drawing board — all the way to revising its long-term, multi-million-dollar sewer overflow plan — to figure out how it can safely build a new sewer lift station in light of environmental concerns at the site off Prairieton Road.

"We are in negotiations with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for the long-term control plan in general and this [lift station] project specifically," City Engineer Chuck Ennis told the city's Board of Sanitary Commissioners on Wednesday.

"That is probably going to be six to nine months before we can get back to IDEM on how to modify the long-term control plan because the [contamination] problems we had on this site have shown us that the problems on [the lift station] project are going to follow us on future projects," Ennis said.

"Anything we do in that area is going to have degrading issues, so we are dropping back and modifying the long-term control plan. Once we have a modified plan, we will present that to IDEM at the end of the nine-month period.

"That is when negotiations really start to take place between the city and IDEM and what changes to the plan look like," Ennis said.

The board voted to reduce the scope of its $54.9 million contract, approving a change order that removes the lift station, reducing the project contract by more than $23.2 million.

That does not mean city sewage service users will see a windfall, such as rate reductions. A new lift station is still needed and those funds will remain in long-term budgets for its eventual design and construction.

The change order puts the current Phase II contract price, with approved change orders, at $31.7 million.

For that price, project manager Andy Scales, a senior engineer and senior project lead with CHA Consulting, said the project gets:

• Installation of new force main sewer lines from the city's wastewater treatment facility to lift station site;

• An 84-inch pipe to be installed on Turner Street and a second line for the city's high rate clarification facility;

• Pumping equipment that has been ordered that can be used once a revised design for lift station is available.

Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city's engineering department, said it was cheaper to keep some equipment already ordered rather than return it to the manufacturer, which offered 15 to 20 cents on the dollar for returns.

"So the only choice was to use it" on a new lift station design, Utz said.

Other contract work on the lift station site included excavation and digging down more than 40 feet for the new lift station and setting up a temporary shoring system to keep water out of the site.

Scales said the cost of shutting down the project for 155 days, after negotiations were made with the contractor, cost more than $13,400 per day — instead of nearly $30,000 a day as originally estimated — resulting in a more than $2.08 million work suspension cost. That cost was included in the final contract cost as a change order.

"When the contaminated ground water was discovered, we had asked [contractor] Kokosing [Industrial] to stop working on the areas [for a lift station], as we were trying to work out a way to deal with that groundwater. That ended up taking us five months. And, at that point, we decided we are going to close the project and do other work," Scales said.

A pilot study to determine how best to treat contaminated water on the site additionally cost more than $18,600, also approved as a change order for the final contract, along with more than $973,000 for project supervision to the end of the contract, which was reduced by 158 days.

Spencer C. Beeching, vice president and engineer with Kokosing Industrial, said, "This was a project that was difficult and could have gone sideways and it had many changes to go that way, but the team worked through it and I want to express my sincere appreciation for being open and honest and pushing through," Beeching told the board.

After the meeting, Beeching clarified sideways, meaning the contract could have ended up in court.

Beeching said Kokosing Industrial expects to finish its work under the contract by Feb. 1, 2021. That work includes modifications to the high rate clarification facility as well as fill a deep hole dug for the lift station. It will also seed the site with vegetation.

The city in late 2010 started construction of a new wastewater treatment facility to come into compliance with the federal Clean Water Act. That treatment plant took a year to construct and was the first phase of the overall plan, which has an estimated price tag of $120 million and will take about 20 years to complete. The goal is to separate its sanitary and storm water drainage systems. IDEM oversees those projects in Indiana.

Fish kill in a lagoon pond used to hold groundwater during construction of the lift station revealed environmental problems at the Prairieton Road site, including creosote and iron contamination. The sources of the contamination remain under investigation by the U.S. EPA.

Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.