A much anticipated announcement made a big splash Friday morning at the Vigo County YMCA.
Mayor Duke Bennett and YMCA CEO Ryan Penrod announced an agreement that could have the Y's swimming pool reopened before the end of the year.
“Although we don't have an opening date for the pool just yet, having a new lease agreement [with the city] allows the YMCA to continue to serve the community and expand operations," Penrod said.
"The reopening of the pool would not be possible without their [the city's] support.”
The Y closed the pool in September 2018, citing repair costs of about $250,000 and operations costs of about $150,000 for just the pool itself. The remainder of the facility – fitness rooms, sports courts, meeting spaces and classrooms – have remained open to members.
Bennett said the new agreement calls for the city, which owns the entire facility and leases it to the YMCA, to take on the maintenance and utility costs for the pool.
The city had already been handling much of the maintenance on the pool while it was open, Bennett said.
The Y will be responsible for hiring lifeguards and staffing the pool.
“All of this will be done through existing line items in the city budget,” Bennett said of the city's cost. “We don't have to have any budget increases or any tax increases for anybody. We are able to sustain that through our existing budget.”
The mayor pointed to what he called “efficiency of scale” related to expanding the operations and maintenance already existing for the Deming Park pool to include the Y pool.
“I'm just really excited that we are finally at this point. It's been a struggle. We've just kind of gone back and forth for many months now,” Bennett said of reaching a new lease agreement with the Y.
Since the previous lease expired, the arrangement has been extended on a month-to-month basis with the Y paying a $2,500 monthly lease through the end of August.
The new agreement has a lease of $1,000 per month for September through December.
For 2020, the monthly payments go back to $2,500, and then increase to $3,000 per month in 2021.
The lease calls for the city to pay the monthly utility bill for the facility, but it also has the Y reimbursing the city $6,000 per month to cover utilities for the non-pool portion of the facility.
Bennett said the city has reviewed two years of utility bills for the Y, and the utility cost for the pool was apparent once the pool was closed.
The next step for the new agreement, Bennett said, is consideration at next week's meetings of the city park board and the city's board of public works. Ownership of the building and the land is split between the two entities, Bennett explained.
Work on getting the pool reopened will start once both boards have signed off, the mayor said.
“My guess for city is operating is probably going to be in the $75,000 to $100,000 per year for operating costs. I'm hoping we're going to be able to reduce that a little bit with some things we're going to do to upgrade,” Bennett said.
Bennett said the Dektron environmental control unit that operates the pool still functions but is aging and needs some work. The rest of the pool system – filters, heaters and water softeners – have been repaired already, he said.
Last fall about $30,000 in repairs were done in anticipation of getting the pool opened again at some point, Bennett said.
Friday morning's announcement was welcomed by several members of the Why Make Waves group, which organized when the pool closing was announced.
Waves members Linda Lou Rogers and Kathy Anderson said reopening the pool is important because many people who cannot do strenuous exercise use the pool for water therapy and exercise.
“I think it will be good for the community because we have a lot of children who like to use the pool, too,” Anderson said.
Why Make Waves received a $15,700 gift from the local 100 Women Who Care organization, and that money is will be used to pay for lifeguard expenses.
Why Make Waves members have also been doing individual and group fundraising projects to help with lifeguard expenses.
Penrod said he hopes the reopening of the pool will re-attract about 200 people who dropped membership when the pool was closed and will bring in new members who will want to use the pool.
More information about the Vigo County YMCA can be found online at www.vigocountyymca.org.
