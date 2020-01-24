City-YMCA pact means pool to reopen; party set for Jan. 31

Standing at the edge of a swimming pool brimming with upgrades and sparkling water, Ryan Penrod and George Cesinger talked Friday about the work that has gone into reviving the valued community asset.
“We are waiting for a few new equipment items to come in before the pool re-opening celebration,” said Penrod, chief executive officer of YMCAs of the Wabash Valley, referring to life guard and flotation items.
The celebration is set for 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Y with a beach-themed party. Snacks will be provided by Rick's Smokehouse and the Why Make Waves group.
Also, a dance party will take place outside the pool in the commons area.
The Y closed the pool in September 2018, citing repair costs of about $250,000 and operations costs of about $150,000 for just the pool itself. The remainder of the facility – fitness rooms, sports courts, meeting spaces and classrooms – have remained open to members.
On Friday morning, inside the nearby pump room, Cessinger had just inspected the filters and pumping system.
“We'll always have our eyes on it to make sure everything is working properly, and to keep ahead of it,” said Cesinger, maintenance director for the Terre Haute Parks Department.
A new gas heater has been added as a backup to keep the water at proper temperature and to relieve some of the operational stress of the refurbished Dectron unit, which is the overall atmospheric control for the pool.
The pump is new and has variable power usage to save on electricity costs. The gas heater is also efficient and is quicker to reheat the pool water in case of a temperature drop.
Eight people are trained on the pool systems, Cesinger said.
The city parks department handles the pool maintenance according to a lease agreement between the YMCA and the city, which actually owns the YMCA facility.
“It's been 18 months in the making,” Penrod said of the pool journey. “It's taken us partnering with the city, Why Make Waves, some other community volunteers, and staff, coming together to make this a reality.”
The momentum to get the pool reopened was propelled by the community response to the pool closing, which Penrod said was unexpected in its urgency.
“We've made some upgrades to the facility,” Penrod said of new lane lines, painting, new steps, and grout in the deck floor.
The YMCA has been hiring and training lifeguards, but is still looking for more lifeguards to employ.
The pool hours and programming, such as water exercise classes, will be revealed during the pool celebration Friday, which has free public swimming from 4 to 6 p.m.
The summer youth day camps will be returning to the Y location, rather than being hosted at other locations.
“We anticipate high numbers for that program this year,” Penrod said.
The Y is extremely appreciative of everyone's efforts to get the pool reopened,” he said.
Membership is expected to increase with the reopening of the pool.
Penrod said the Y currently has 1,600 membership units totaling 2,650 people.
