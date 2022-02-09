There was some confusion Wednesday at the City of Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission’s meeting over how to proceed with the property at Wabash Avenue and 12th Street, formerly the home of the Terre Haute Police Department.
It was noted that two appraisals of the value of the land were wildly at variance with one another. Obtaining a third appraisal was considered, but considered irrelevant, as the construction company interested in the property expected the city to sell it the parcel of land for $1, and then it would invest about $9 million on construction.
Indianapolis-based WDG Construction has proposed building a hybrid dorm-apartment complex on the property near Indiana State University, and said it could complete construction within 12 months after the transfer of the property’s title. One appraisal of the land placed its value at around $800,000, while the other said it was closer to $200,000. The Commission figured combining the two appraisals resulted in a final value of $536,000.
Further confusion resulted when it was discovered that the notice sent to Commission members didn’t have the numbers filled in.
Nonetheless, the commission voted for Resolution No. 2, to authorize the solicitation of more offers for the property.
The police department moved into its new quarters at 222 S. Seventh St. in October.
The commission also voted for Resolution No. 3, which concerned an intergovernmental transfer of property, giving the deed to storm water easements on Indiana 46 to the Terre Haute Sanitary District as soon as both parties had filled out the appropriate paperwork.
Commission members also discussed an executive session, not open to the public, to consider the sundry commercial prospects for the property at 13th and Hulman streets.
They plan to schedule the executive session sometime next week. No final action could take place during the executive session, but would have to transpire during a regular or specially called meeting that the public could view.
David Kronke
