A change in a drainage project for Robinwood subdivision will install drainage pipes, eliminating ditches.
The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners approved more than $114,000 as a change order to the work, which includes more than $90,000 for additional pipe, inlets and pipe extensions.
"During construction we got complaints and the mayor's office got a lot of complaints about some of the ditches. The area between the edge of the pavement and right of way was narrow, and some of the ditches were deep," Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city's engineering department, told the board.
Utz said the deep ditches became a maintenance issue for mowing "and given the drop off on the edge of driveways, a lot of homeowners were complaining," he said.
Now, additional pipes, inlets and inlet castings will be added and ditches will be back filled to make six to eight inch shallow swales instead of deep ditches. Pipe extensions also will be added on several driveways, Utz said.
The work is to be done on Chickadee Lane. The project included Bluebird Lane and Chickadee Lane in the subdivision. Dennis Trucking was awarded a $331,988 contract for the work. With the change order, the project cost is $446,051.
