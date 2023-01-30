The city of Terre Haute is preparing a response after a rehabilitation house with no on-site counselors took up residence in a neighborhood adjacent to Collett Park. The neighbors claim there is a revolving door of tenants whose behavior can be unruly and dismaying.
The edifice at 2538 N. Eighth St. is owned by Oxford House, which has 2,300 such homes throughout the country, Canada and Australia. Oxford House did not submit a request for rezoning the structure as is common practice for such facilities and has initiated no contact with the city.
Neighbors say drug paraphernalia often appears in the alley behind the home, occupants routinely blow through area stop signs and music blares from the home through the night. They say they're afraid to allow their children to play unsupervised in the neighborhood due to the potential danger the house represents.
According to its website, Oxford House acquired the property about 18 months ago. It generally places eight or more tenants in each facility. The website lists 83 houses in Indiana and three in the Terre Haute area; the other two house women while the Collett Park home caters to men.
"It wasn't long before some very unsavory looking characters were just walking around the neighborhood," said Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese, who lives a few doors down. "We were trying to be patient, we don't want to be mean."
She continued, "There is no supervision. They're self-governing. If someone does bring in drugs or alcohol, then the group can kick them out. However, one of the first unsettling things to happen — they are all either drug- or alcohol-related recovery people — and one of the clients had a full-blown episode. I don't know if it was induced by mental illness or by drugs or alcohol, but the police were brought in, and he was taken away."
Chalos-McAleese said that a well-behaved Oxford House client commiserated with a neighbor, saying, "You guys must just hate this."
Oxford House buys homes in upscale neighborhoods and charges recovering addicts rent to live in them. Its website explains that residing in an upscale neighborhood bolsters clients' self-esteem and the absence of counselors teaches them responsibility.
Attempts to speak to someone at Oxford House's main headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland, were unsuccessful.
Collett Park neighbors contacted the city last year regarding the residents' behavior and were frustrated by a perceived slow response.
District 5 City Councilman Neil Garrison, who serves the Collett Park area, said, "Pretty quickly we started to hear complaints from neighbors about actions within the neighborhood that didn't seem to be blending in with the existing neighborhood.
"Normally, where there's a business that comes in or there's any type of significant change in a neighborhood, they go through a typical process, which is to go through area planning, have everything inspected, make sure it's conducive to the neighborhood," he explained.
"If there's any suggested changes, it goes to the City Council and they vote on the rezoning," Garrison continued. "All of those steps were ignored [by Oxford House] or not followed through. That's when I got involved to find out why did that happen and what could we do."
Garrison contacted seven other local rehab facilities; all reported having supervisors on-site throughout each day.
"We have staff in house every single day," said Karrum Nasser, president of Phoenix House's board of directors. "I think that you not only need to have someone in there to monitor them and make sure they're not doing something bad, but also encourage them when they're doing something good."
The Oxford House business model, Nasser said, gives other rehab facilities "a bad name."
"I don't like this business plan at all, and if it was everyone's business plan that all recovery houses would follow, I think we would have a problem," Garrison agreed.
City Attorney Eddie Felling said the city's response moved at a deliberate pace because Oxford House has a reputation for litigiousness in defending its business model, usually drawing on 1990's Americans with Disabilities Act and amendments made in 1988 to the Federal Fair Housing Act.
"There's been a lot of litigation all over the country, there are some operations who have facilities in multiple states that have been involved in litigation," Felling said. "Judges have interpreted it very differently across the country. There's not a clear-cut legal issue."
Felling consulted with law firms in Indianapolis while drafting a general ordinance to address the matter.
"We tried our best to put something in place that sets forth a series of parameters that says, 'This is OK and this isn't' as best as we can define it, making sure we don't step on anybody's toes or open the door for any type of discrimination claim," he said. "That's taken a lot of time."
General Ordinance No. 2 of 2023 will be presented at Thursday's City Council meeting and discussed at the Area Plan Commission's meeting Wednesday at the Council Chambers of the Vigo County Annex. It modifies certain provisions of Chapter 10 of the City Code related to special use criteria and the definitions of "family" and "persons requiring additional consideration." It has been substantially revised.
"It creates an avenue if you have more than five people go to the BZA (Board of Zoning Appeals) requesting a special use to have more than the five individuals living together, for addiction recovery or sharing some kind of other mental disability," Felling said.
He added, "You would have to get that special use from the BZA to be zoned properly. If you don't, and you have more than five people, you're at risk for being in violation of zoning and receiving a per-day violation."
Discussion at the City Council meeting, Felling predicted, "is going to be very much focused on these addiction/rehabilitation facilities. That's where probably all of the discussion is going to come from. It's a bigger picture on how we deal with what a single family is, what it means, and setting the boundaries for establishing rehabilitation centers and single family districts in the city."
Meanwhile, Chalos-McAleese reports that while the current occupants of Oxford House have not created any problems, a certain wariness has befallen the neighborhood.
"Some neighbors have even tried to buy the house back, but [Oxford House is] looking to buy other houses in the neighborhood," she said. "People have been really reluctant to put their houses on the market. It just breaks my heart."
The controversy has given Garrison a chance to reflect on how the rehab facilities can best serve their clientele and the community.
"What I would like to see is, rather than the recovery centers continue to move into existing neighborhoods, that we look for a location within the city that has the amenities that they're looking for and pool everyone in recovery groups in that area," he said.
"When I talk to those in recovery, they appreciate being around others who are going through the same issues as them," he added, offering the Next Step houses as a prime example. "Wouldn't that be great if we had a section of the city designated for that, maybe add in things like a grocery store, gas station and health care services all in one location, so that we're not continually moving into existing neighborhoods?"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.