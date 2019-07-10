Except for Third Street, where a state project is nearing completion on U.S. 41, paving machines have stopped on Terre Haute city streets.
But the break is only temporary, City Engineer Chuck Ennis said Wednesday.
“We're kind of taking a breather right now,” Ennis said. “We need to regroup and look at the budget again to see what we can do next.”
At mid-summer, this year's paving in the city is about half done, at least in terms of cost, he said. $2.2 million is budgeted for 2019 paving and an estimated $1.1 million has been spent so far.
The spending figure is an estimate because the city has yet to be billed for three projects completed last week, he said. That work involved 25th Street from Hulman Street to Margaret Avenue, Sidenbender Road from Margaret Avenue to Interstate 70 and Wallace Avenue between 25th Street and Brown Avenue.
Reconstruction of Poplar Street between 25th and Brown and resurfacing of Poplar east to Fruitridge Avenue wrapped up earlier. Still to come is a new traffic signal at 25th and Poplar to accommodate left turns, Ennis said.
Other completed projects include resurfacing of Hulman Street between Fruitridge Avenue and Indiana 46 and replacement of some “failed pavement” on Fort Harrison Road from 25th to Fruitridge.
This marks the second straight year the city is spending $2 million or more on paving, thanks to a 2017 increase in the state motor fuel tax and other fees.
With many of the city's major thoroughfares now sporting fresh asphalt, the second half of the construction season may see work on less traveled roadways.
“There are some smaller streets that we have on our list,” Ennis said. “We're going to look at them and see what makes the most sense.”
Vigo County is continuing work on two projects just outside the city limits — reconstruction of Lafayette Avenue between Haythorne and Park avenues, as well as the widening of Springhill Road to include a center turn lane between U.S. 41 and Seventh Street.
Bids are scheduled to opened in November and awarded early next year for a federally-funded project on Lafayette Avenue on the city's far north side.
That work will involve complete reconstruction of the roadway between Haythorne Avenue and Fort Harrison Road. Because significant relocation of utilities will be required, that project likely won't get underway until late 2020, Ennis said.
Dave Taylor can be reached at 812-231-4299 or dave.taylor@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarDave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.