The Terre Haute Street Department has completed the first pass of leaf collection across the entire city. Crews also have completed the second pass through the north side of the city (areas north of Wabash Avenue).
Beginning Monday, the city will be working on the second pass in the south side of the city in the area of Wabash Avenue to Davis Avenue and from Indiana 46 to Prairieton Road.
Upon completion of the second pass on the south side, leaves will be collected from anyone who has made a 311 request for a missed pickup.
The city asks that leaves be raked neatly into a pile in the tree row (city right-of-way), and not into the street. Crews will come through and blow them into the street prior to pickup. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged which causes streets to flood.
The pickup schedule is weather dependent and therefore subject to change. The regularly updated schedule can be found at www.terrehaute.in.gov and on “The City of Terre Haute” Facebook page.
