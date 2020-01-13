Terre Haute is in the process of financing 16 new police vehicles and two new fire department pumper trucks.
The city’s Board of Public Works and Safety Monday opened bids from four banks bidding on providing loans.
For the police vehicles, the city is seeking financing of $364,420 through a four-year loan to purchase vehicles from the state’s quantity purchase agreement through the Indiana Department of Administration, which provides vehicles to governmental agencies and universities as negotiated lower costs.
Bids for the vehicles are:
• Terre Haute First Financial Bank at 3.75 percent interest with semi-annual payments of $49,536.
• Terre Haute Savings Bank at 3.5 percent interest with semi-annual payments of $49,066.
• Community Leasing Services Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin at 3.09 percent interest with semi-annual payments of $48,644.
• Riddell National Bank at 3.88 percent interest with semi-annual payments of $49,466.
The board also declared 29 vehicles of the Terre Haute Police Department as surplus, with those vehicles to be used as trade-ins. The value of the vehicles is estimated at $30,000.
For the two fire department pumper trucks, the city is seeking financing of $1,146,266, with options on a seven-year loan and eight-year loan.
Bids for the fire pumper trucks are:
• Terre Haute First Financial Bank at 3.76 percent interest for seven years with annual payment of $189,682.
• Terre Haute Savings Bank at 3.75 percent interest for seven years with annual payment of $189,218 or at 3.85 percent interest for eight years with annual payment of $169,199.
• Community Leasing Services Inc. at 2.87 percent for seven years with annual payment of $182,701 or at 2.89 percent for eight years with annual payment of $162,198.
• Riddell National Bank at 3.93 percent for seven years with an annual payment of $194,850 or for eight years, as the same 3.93 percent interest rate, with annual payment of $169,760.
All of the bids were taken under advisement by the board for a legal review.
Additionally, the board gave approval for the city’s engineering department to seek bids on projects funded through the state’s Community Crossings Grant. The city is to receive $829,983 through the 50/50 matching state grant awarded in October. The grant requires an equal match of state money with local money.
The city intends to rebuild 13th Street from Fort Harrison Road to Haythorne Avenue; Wabash Avenue from 10 1/2 Street to 13th Street to remove former interurban railroad tie remnants; Crawford Street from 13th Street to 19th Street also to remove former interurban railroad tie remnants; and resurface Prairieton Road from the south side of the city’s wastewater treatment facility south to Lombardi Drive.
The board will hold a special meeting Jan. 31 to open bids on those grant projects.
In other business, the board approved a proposal to repair storm sewers along Margaret Avenue.
Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city’s engineering department, told the board the city sought a design and installed guardrails along a down slope on the south side of the Margaret Avenue overpass. However, the design did not account for drainage pipes and the installation punctured three drainage pipes. Utz told the board said the city is working to recoup the repair expense from a company that designed the guardrails.
The board also approved a request from the YMCA of Vigo County to close First Street from Farrington to Eagle Street on Feb. 15 during an annual Heart Throb 5K Run. It also approved a request from St. Joseph University Parish to use an alley lane behind the church as a one-way drive on Feb. 28 during its annual fish fry.
