Terre Haute is seeking a $600,000 state grant to construct a new housing facility for women.
The proposed facility would house 20 to 30 women in recovery from substance use disorder. Additional office and administrative spaces will also be constructed to provide sufficient programmatic support for the women in the new housing facility.
The grant submission is to the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs' Recovery Housing Program. The city is applying for the grant alongside Thrive West Central and Next Step Foundation.
“We look forward to submitting an application for a project of great need within our community,” Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said in a statement. “It is imperative that we provide the necessary resources, which include housing, for those willing to get the help they need. This application will address these needs. The city is grateful to have a player such as Next Step devoted to this initiative.”
As part of the grant submission, the city will stage a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on October 19 at the Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington Ave. The public can learn more about the project, ask questions and voice views on the proposed project. Masks will be required at the hearing.
Persons with disabilities and/or who are non-English speaking or have limited English proficiency should contact the Project Grant Administrator, Alex Brown, at (812) 238-1561 ext. 236 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, no later than October 13. Translators will be available to attend the hearing upon prior request, and every other effort will be made to make reasonable accommodations for these persons.
Information pertaining to this project will be available for review prior to the public hearing as October 8 at Thrive West Central at 2800 Poplar St. STE 9A Terre Haute, or call Alex Brown between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Interested citizens are invited to provide comments regarding these issues either at the public hearing or by prior written statement.
Written comments should be submitted to Alex Brown at Thrive West Central at the Poplar Street address no later than October 22 to ensure placement of such comments in the official record of the public hearing proceedings. This project will result in no displacement of any person. For additional information concerning the proposed project, please contact Alex Brown at (812) 238-1561 ext. 236.
