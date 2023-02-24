The city of Terre Haute is notifying residents of an accidental discharge of a high-strength wastewater discharge — in this case ammonia — by a local manufacturer into the city's sewer system on Wednesday.
In a news release sent by email late Friday afternoon, the city said there is "no threat or danger to our commercial or residential users."
Debbie Padgett, the city's wastewater utility director, wrote that when the discharge reached the treatment facility, it "damaged the natural biological treatment process that functions to clean wastewater."
The city said it immediately notified the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
Padgett said there was no permanent damage to the wastewater facility and no environmental impact on the Wabash River, as well as no threat to the public.
Padgett's statement credited improvements to the treatment plant over the past several years and the actions of dedicated employees.
The city now seeks to "restore full operations at the wastewater plant."
The city said it will be working with commercial and industrial customers to guard against further incidents of this type, including with the "local manufacturer where the incident originated."
The statement also said the city would seek "equitable means to recover any financial loss on behalf of the facility."
Reached by phone late Friday afternoon, Mayor Duke Bennett declined to identify the manufacturer involved or go into further detail, but he said he likely would have additional information early next week.
