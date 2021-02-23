The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety Monday took bids under review for annual road supplies and approved an event for a St. Patrick's Parade in March.
Blann & Son of Sullivan and S&G Excavating of Terre Haute submitted bids to supply the city of Terre Haute with aggregate materials. Blann & Son bid $344,650 while S&G bid $357,150. The bids were taken under review by the city's legal department.
SRM Concrete and Jones & Sons Concrete and Masonry Products each submitted bids for ready mix concrete. SRM bid $27,380 while Jones & Sons bid $22,240. Those bids were also taken under review.
In a separate matter, the board approved was a request from St. Patrick's Catholic Church to host an annual Irish Dash and a St. Patrick's Parade on March 13, held the weekend before St. Patrick's Day, which falls on Wednesday, March 17. The dash includes a 1-mile fun run and a 5K race, followed by a parade starting at 1 p.m.
The board also approved advertising for request for proposals to conduct a community tree inventory. The city has 17,000 trees and has about 8,500 remaining to inventory to aid in annual management of trees citywide.
