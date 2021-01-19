The Terre Haute Board of Sanitary Commissioners Tuesday voted to release more than $1.5 million to Kokosing Industrial Inc. for work on the city's main lift station.
Additionally, the board approved a change order for an additional $92,398 for nearly 30 small items of final work on the project, such as relocating storm manholes, replacing feed pumps, as well as disconnecting and removing electrical gear from the site and other work.
Kokosing's original construction contract was more than $54.4 million, but was reduced by more than $22 million due to a stoppage of the project. With the $92,388, the final contract expense was more than $31.85 million.
Contaminated ground water stopped the project in October 2019. Three companies then tested dewatering methods to enable the project to continue, however, because the expense to remove contaminated water would exceed a cap of 20 percent of project change orders — at more than $10 million — the Sanitary Board halted the project.
Work continued on the site to expand the city's high flow rate treatment facility and install two parallel forced mains across Prairieton Road, as well as repaving Prairieton Road.
City Engineer Chuck Ennis Tuesday said the city has met with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, with a second meeting slated for the second week of February.
"We will be presenting our financials and continue to revising our long-term control plan," Ennis said. "We are talking about having our submittals to them in March or April and then the ball will be in their court and we will wait for their review."
The review will be what steps the city can next take to complete its main lift project. Some potential solutions include redesigning the project with a "slurry wall" that would keep out contaminated water while a new lift station is constructed.
