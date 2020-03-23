Two mobile kitchens have been given approval to park in a lot to serve Terre Haute City Hall and the nearby Vigo County Courthouse.
The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved Lucky Sams LLC, doing business as 7th and Elm Bar & Grill and doing business as The Fried Pie Guys, to serve lunch on the governmental campus between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The certified mobile kitchens will be at the northwest corner of the city’s parking lot.
The food trucks are self-sufficient with power, water and waste storage. City Attorney Eddie Felling said the businesses have-six month permits for the food trucks, which covers insurance liability.
Lucy Sams LLC members include Mark Minnick, Kevin Hellman and Tom Hellmann.
In other business, the board opened bids for ready-mix concrete and for aggregate, sand, stone and gravel.
Bids for ready-mix concrete submitted were Jones & Sons Concrete of Terre Haute at $21,640 and Irving Materials, Inc. of Terre Haute at $22,265.
Bids for aggregate, sand, stone and gravel bids included S&G Excavating Inc. at $404,200; Blann & Sons LLC of Sullivan at $403,350; and Green Dream International at $302,110.
Board member Roland Shelton questioned if the city “vets a new company,” such as Green Dream, that works in city limits. Felling said the city reviews contracts and “will do some background.” Board member Cary Sparks said “that is a big difference between the bids, at least $100,000.”
All of the bids were taken under advisement for legal review.
The board also approved a request from Hamilton Center to close Elm Street between 15th and 16th streets on July 25 during a “We Live Event.” The board also approved a request from Meadows Manors North to close 7th Street between Lee Street and Fort Harrison Road on June 6 for a car show.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.