In a brief meeting Monday, the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety approved four requests for road closures for events or festivals.
The board approved a request from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce to close 9 1/2 Street between Wabash Avenue and Ohio Street on Sept. 21 during the second annual Birthplace of the Coca-Cola Bottle Festival. The event will be contained in a smaller region this year to better accommodate families, said Katie Shane, director of membership and communications for the chamber.
• Approved a request from Pizza King to close Kent Street between Wabash Avenue and the alley just north of Wabash Avenue on Oct. 12 during Indiana State University Homecoming Parade.
• Approved two requests from The Bridge Church, the first to close 19th Street between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue for a fish fry on Oct. 4. Also approved the closing of 19th Street, between 7th Avenue and 8th Avenue and between 8th Avenue and Plum Street on Oct. 31 for a Halloween event.
• Approved a request from Farrington Grove Elementary School to close 6th Street from Hulman to McKeen streets on Sept. 24 for a fun run, with three student races.
