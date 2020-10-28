City panel OKs move to clear way for new police station

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission approved Wednesday a resolution paving the way for a new downtown police headquarters.

The resolution calls for combining three of the city’s five tax increment finance districts to make a coming bond issue more marketable.

The measure passed 3 to 0 with commission members Dave Heath, Karrum Nasser and Troy Helman all voting in favor. Members Brian Conley and Brian Dyer did not attend.

No public comment was offered.

In the works since the Redevelopment Commission passed a declaratory resolution on July 1, Wednesday’s action set the ground work for a bond issue in the coming month as the city looks to purchase and renovate 222 S. Seventh Street — the former Tribune-Star building — for use as a police headquarters.

City officials have said they hope to have issued and closed on the bonds by the first week of December so renovation can begin before the new year.

With the project projected to cost more than $16 million, city officials and their financial consultants felt it best to combine the Central Business, Jadcore and State Road 46 TIF districts.

Combining the three will allow those districts’ revenues to comfortably cover the cost of the project.

And while the Central Business TIF alone could sustain the cost of the project’s bond issue, officials feared the bonds wouldn’t be nearly as marketable and not likely insured. It would also limit future development in the district for the life of the bonds.

Commission member Karrum Nasser said he is glad to see a creative solution forwarded for a sorely needed police headquarters.

“The last time we discussed this, I was a little hesitant going forward with something we’ve never done before,” Nasser said. “But we do need a new police station and this is going to make it possible. And not just for this police station, but this helps us with any future we have.”

The commission later passed an additional resolution that approved TIF monies as being the repayment source for the forthcoming police station bond issue.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@trisbtar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.