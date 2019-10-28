As part of a new convention center project, the Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday unanimously approved an encroachment of 8 feet onto a sidewalk in front of the Hilton Garden Inn.
“There is a desire to connect the new convention center with the Hilton Garden Inn, and the way the hotel is currently set up it is best if we can push out to the sidewalk to accomplish that,” Aaron Hurt, vice president at Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc.. working with CSO Architects, told the board.
“The connector would allow people at the hotel not to have to go outside to go to the new convention center, so it should be a nice amenity,” Hurt said.
The glass enclosed connector will use 8 feet of the existing walkway width, leaving 8 feet of sidewalk. The connector will have six feet of internal space and will extend for about 120 feet, Hurt said after the meeting.
A review from the city engineering department recommended the use of side sliding doors into the connector instead of doors that swing outward. Hurt told the board the design will be revised for sliding doors to maintain an 8-foot clearance on the sidewalk.
The board also approved a request from Garmong Construction Services to close sidewalks around the perimeter of the proposed convention center. There will be 6-foot tall metal construction fencing around the project with sidewalk closed ahead signs.
Contacted after the meeting, Brian Koositra, chief operating officers for Garmong Construction Services, said there is a possibility the perimeter closing could be as soon as Nov. 4. However, that will depend upon an approval by the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board.
Additionally, Koositra said coordination is needed as a state office building, which will be converted into a hotel, is currently occupied and will need parking.
Jon Marvel, president of the CIB, contacted after the meeting, said the CIB is still negotiating on property for parking garages and expects to have property acquisitions completed this week.
New vehicles, change orders
In other business, the board approved a request to purchase three new vehicles to be unmarked and used by the city police investigation division at a cost of $39,907. The department will receive a credit of more than $43,000 for three Dodge Rams to be traded in. Those vehicles are 2014 or older, with more than 60,000 miles.
“We are trying to stay on a schedule where they have relatively low mileage so we can get some trade value and turn them over so the people we are trying to hide from don’t see us as obvious,” Sgt. Steve Lockard, who oversees the department’s fleet services, told the board.
The board also approved a change order of $51,019 for the Margaret Avenue project from 14th Street to 25th Street. Brad Utz, director of inspection for the city’s engineering department, told the board the additional cost for a change order is largely from a delay in the project that caused concrete to be poured in cold temperatures. Heated water, additives and blankets had to be used over poured concrete, he said.
The board also approved a second change order of $3,749 to remove asphalt around manholes, which had to be milled off from a layer put down over the winter of 2018 before a new surface was added.
