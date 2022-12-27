The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday approved an addendum to a contract with the Terre Haute Police Officers Local 133/International Union of Police Associations.
The addendum deals with residency and strikes the words "immediately contiguous counties" and leaves in the contract that all city police officers with a take-home police vehicle must reside in Vigo, Vermillion, Parke, Clay or Sullivan counties.
Take-home vehicles generally are issued to officers with five years of service; however some can be issued to officers with less years of service, but no less than two years of service, under the contract.
The addendum also strikes another provision that take home vehicles be only used during employment and and removes a fuel stipend.
The provision removed states that an officer with a take-home vehicle residing outside of Vigo County "shall only utilize said vehicle to travel directly to and from, and in the course of, employment with the city. Any member found to be in violation of this provision will immediately lose all privileges associated with this provision. Additionally, said qualifying members will receive the same stipend(s) related to fuel usage as those members residing in Vigo County."
In other business, the board approved an annual consulting contract with Thrive West Central for brownfield redevelopment activities; EPA and IDEM grant writing; representation of the city in EPA and IDEM cleanup projects; and collaborating to obtain Phase I and Phase II environmental site assessments.
