The Terre Haute Board of Public Works and Safety today approved bids for two new special use police vehicles.

The board approved bids from Mike Raisor Ford of Lafayette, an approved vendor under a state quantity purchase agreement, for $45,691 for a high roof, all-wheel drive van to be used as a hostage negotiator mobile command. It also approved a bid of $42,517 for a 1.5 ton, 4X4 cab truck for special response team use.

Additionally, the board approved bid specifications for the vehicles to be outfitted for the special uses.

Both vehicles and the special outfitting are being paid from a more than $206,000 the Terre Haute Police Department received from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security grant, said police Lt. Steve Lockard, who oversees the department's fleet services.

In addition, the board declared 21 police vehicles as surplus, and those can be sold at a public auction in the spring. Lockard told the board new vehicles have been ordered to replace those vehicles. Most are patrol vehicles, such as Ford Crown Victoria or Dodge Charger, with some trucks and a van.

In other business, the board took bids under advisement on a 1964 Buick Electra and 1976 Cadillac that had been donated to the Terre Haute Police Department initially to transport family members to funerals of firefighters. The vehicles have been stored in a firefighter museum. The bids range from $2,600 to $8,150. The money received would go to the city's fire department.

