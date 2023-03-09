The city will extend the length of a purchase agreement to allow a developer to obtain financing so it can buy the former Terre Haute Police Department property at 12th Street and Wabash Ave.
The extension for WDG Construction Group, which plans to tear down the old police headquarters and build a dorm/apartment hybrid, was approved Wednesday by the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission.
WDG Construction Group’s efforts had been previously delayed by an appraisal that lowered the project’s projected net operating income.
Since then, another appraisal proved far more favorable, and a loan was approved.
Now, WDG’s Vice President of Business Development Rob Tolle said all that remains is to get the equity lined up, a process he expects will take 30-45 days.
The purchasing agreement was extended to June 30.
In other business, the Commission voted to extend the purchase agreement for property at 25th Street and Locust for Jonesboro Investments, Corp., which wants to build a 64-unit senior living project called Heritage Landing there.
However, the group didn’t get funding when it applied for a tax credit.
Phil Kesner of the commission noted that tax credit applications are frequently turned down on the first attempt, and that the group had a much better chance of being approved on their next application, which is due this August.
