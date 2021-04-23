A proposal from Ash Union and Taft Law Firm was recently presented to the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission to acquire the old Terre Haute Coke and Carbon property at 13th and Hulman Streets for the purpose of remediation and development.
At their recent April meeting, members of the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission heard from Steve Henshaw, owner of Ash Union, and David Guevara of Taft Law Firm.
A hydrogeologist of 35 years, Henshaw started a firm called EnviroForensics in 1996 to clean up properties contaminated with heavy metals, solvents, and other toxic chemicals.
Ash Union already has acquired, remediated and developed Terre Haute properties including the former Trimpe Cleaners site, which is now a woodworking and craft studio and one of the former Ermisch Cleaner locations, which has been OK’d as the site of a self-storage facility.
Guevara has an extensive background in real estate liability and has published two books on brownfield redevelopment. Brownfield redevelopment is the reuse of property complicated by the presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant, or contaminant. The sites are called “brownfields” in an effort to distinguish them from undeveloped, pristine land, often called greenfields.
Taft Law Firm also has a resume of successful remediation projects such as the former PR Mallory site in Indianapolis, which now is the site of Purdue Polytechnic High School. Taft also redeveloped the Newton Biofuels property in Newton, Illinois.
“Our unique approach and our specialized team enable us to restore property values from the ash heap of environmental contamination,” Henshaw said of Ash Union and Taft Law.
The 52-acre site now being considered in Terre Haute was operated as a coke and manufacturing gas production facility form 1926 through 1988. It has significant soil and groundwater contamination from coal gasification. About 20 acres has already been revitalized at the expense of the city for the purpose of business development, leaving approximately 32 acres that are still contaminated with heterogenous soil hotspots.
Guevara said the the old Terre Haute Coke and Carbon property is a prime location for Brownfield redevelopment that would turn the property back into productive use and return it to the tax roll as either low- to mid-income housing or else as warehousing or light industrial.
Commissioner Brian Dyer said that with the new U.S. Air Force F-35 military sales training center and the casino coming soon, which will bring more people and jobs to the city, that the city needs more housing opportunities. He said that since almost every house currently listed for sale is usually sold right away, “we can’t get this project going soon enough.”
Commissioner Troy Helman agreed and asked what would be the due diligence timeline if Ash Union and Taft Law Firm acquired the property. He also asked how the city would determine a sales price.
Guevara said he and Henshaw are already looking at identifying responsible parties to fund the clean up so that once they came to an agreement with the city on a price to acquire the property, they could begin immediate remediation.
Guevara said two appraisals are usually made but that most appraisers don’t typically take into account the cost of remediation, which can skew the actual value. He said statutory requirements dictate that the city take bids for the potential sale but if nobody bids on it after 30 days, the commission and the city could negotiate a different price.
“Besides the sale price, the commission and the city will have specifications that will tailor how the property can be developed,” said Louis Britton, Commission legal counsel. “Often times, the actual development is the ultimate consideration over price.”
Steve Witt, executive director of the commission, said, “This is the exact same process the county uses that is outlined by statute and the same process we’ll use next month when we’ll commence offering of the former school corporation property that was conveyed to the commission by the Capitol Improvement Board.”
In other business, the commission passed two resolutions. The first was acceptance of construction and inspection agreements for the south westside area in sectors. The lowest bid came in from SG Construction and $55,242 is needed for engineering inspection fees.
The second resolution was approval of the consolidated plan endorsement which allows the commission to receive federal grants on behalf of the city.
