City opens skate park converted from former pool

What had been a closed pool in Sheridan Park has been transformed into Terre Haute’s second skate park.
Even before city officials marked the opening of the new park with a ribbon cutting event Thursday morning, sixteen-year-old Logan Neidermeier said he had already been riding in the park’s former pool, transformed into a skater’s bowl.
“The bowl is smooth and not too steep but steep enough to get up there and hop off,” Neidermeier said. “The overall layout is smooth and it all works together. Everything just rides into each other. I have been riding it a lot. I have been here like a total of 12 hours in the past two days,” he said.
His friend, Timothy Bidding, 14, said “it is the best skate park I have ever been too.”
The park also attracted youth from outside Terre Haute.
Landen Beverly, 17, of Clinton, said he too likes the skate bowl “and I really like the wall and the mini ramp,” he said, as he rode a skateboard at the park for the first time Thursday.
Briar Judy, 17, of Hillsdale said he thinks “it is cool” that a former city pool was converted into a skate park. “Everything is mellow compared to (the Voorhees Park skatepark) as everything is smaller and not have to stress so much,” Judy said.
Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Superintendent Eddie Bird said the “plan all along was to add onto the Voorhees Skate Park and make that one big skate park. This just came about after Groundworkz Construction [of Terre Haute] said they could convert the pool into a skate park. My maintenance supervisor and myself and the mayor [Duke Bennett] met and talked about it.”
Bird said once the mayor and the city’s Parks Board gave a green light, the project began.
“The kids in this area can ride their bikes or skateboards over here and not have to ride all the way to Voorhees Park, so it makes it safer for the kids from around here to get to this area,” Bird said.
“We took down the fence a few days ago and [skaters] were already jumping in here. It will be well used I believe. Even at Voorhees, there are 20 to 30 kids down there on given days,” Bird said. “We didn’t have to remove the pool, so it worked out great.”
The new skate park took four months to complete, but was constructed using a lot of reused materials, said George Cesinger, Terre Haute Parks Department director of maintenance.
“This has a lot of reused materials, like all of the sandbags were filled with pea gravel from playgrounds that we recycled. The metal used for the grind rails comes from the fence that came out of the pool area,” Cesinger said, “and the rebar and all the reinforcing for the concrete was also used from the fence, and the dirt was donated by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.”
“And don’t forget, we also used the bowl of the pool,” Bird said.
The project used 3,400 sandbags filled with 165,000 pounds of recycled pea gravel and contains four tons of rebar, which is about 4 miles when placed end to end. There is also 200 yards of shotcrete/concrete and 50 tons of landscape soil.
The cost for the skate park was about $90,000, however that includes several donations, which put actual costs at about $60,000, said Mayor Duke Bennett.
The cost of the Voorhees Skate Park was about $300,000, however that was designed and constructed in an open field, not using an existing structure like a large pool to form skating bowels. Bennett said the city still plans to expand the Voorhees Skate Park to make that “an event” destination.
Sheridan Park pool, due to maintenance costs, was closed in 2011.
Bennett said the Sheridan Park pool was “not going to be used as a pool again, so it has been sitting empty for a few years as we decide what is the next step in this. We got estimates to demolish it and fill it all back in. Then we found out we can do a project like this for just a little bit more than filling it all back in,” the mayor said.
”We got some great donations and the idea was to put something up here for the kids in this end of town and why not a skate park,” the mayor said.
Bennett said the plan is to still expand Voorhees Skate Park.
”We will eventually expand that. I think that is our destination park for that kind of event, but we need to put things in other parts of the community, so we thought this would be good [in Sheridan Park] and now we are looking at putting in some splash pads in other parks and have a variety of things for everyone to enjoy,” the mayor said.
Terre Haute City Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk, who represents District 3 where the park is located, said, “I have wanted something to come up here for the kids for a long time. I am still pushing to maybe see some other things come up here. I would like to see a splash park and maybe improve the basketball courts, but this is a great start for the neighborhood,” she said.
<\z186667>The city, she said, “invested a lot of money in the roads, streets and curbs a few years ago. I am hoping we can continue to do things up here.”
<\z186667>Her husband, Norm, who is a former City Councilman that represented the district, said he “grew up in this neighborhood, which had the swimming pool. When we were kids we used the scale the fence when didn’t have any money so we could go swimming. It is really nice that the city has been able to do something positive with this,” he said.
<\z186667>”When I was a kid, we rode our bicycles here all the time,” from his childhood home near North 26th and Maple Avenue, Loudermilk said. “We played in the park all the time, whether whiffle ball or swimming or whatever. I am glad the city had done this, it is amazing.”
Rich Moore, Griffin Bike Park manager, agrees. He brought a bike Thursday to try out the new skate park.
“It is awesome. It is getting to where we are not going to have to travel real far to ride anything we want to ride. We got road, we got two skate parks, we got [Griffin Bike] Park, we got the beginners trail out at Maple Avenue Park that is also awesome. Terre Haute is really becoming a bike city,” Moore said.
