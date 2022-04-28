City of Sullivan month-long cleanup coming in May

The City of Sullivan is preparing for its third annual month-long cleanup in May.
The citywide cleanup” encourages citizens of Sullivan properly dispose of items free of charge. Dumpsters will be available.
The city’s 2020 month-long cleanup resulted in over 42.4 tons of trash collected with 304 total participating vehicles.
Beginning Monday, Sullivan residents can take authorized items/trash to dispose and place in available dumpsters at the gity garage. Participants must be a Sullivan resident; IDs will be checked. Upon arrival, participants will be directed to a dumpster. There will be dumpsters for regular trash and a dumpster dedicated to metal. Participants must unload items themselves and should bring help if needed. There will be equipment to help lift heavy items from vehicles if needed.
The city garage is at 317 South Broad Street, and will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday with extended hours on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The service will be available 8 a.m. to noon on May 21.
Unauthorized items include construction debris, building materials, paint, tires, ammunition, liquid waste, electronics, hazardous waste, air conditioners and refrigerators. Acceptable bulk items include household furniture, mattresses, large toys, carpeting tied in three-foot bundles, and appliances not containing chlorofluorocarbons and hydrofluorocarbons. All liquids/antifreeze must be removed from appliances.
