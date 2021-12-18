City of Sullivan issues scam alert

The city of Sullivan is cautioning residents after a report of a scammer circulating in this past week.
The city said a local resident was scammed by a man claiming that he was working for the community. The homeowner let him inside, where he stayed for about 35 minutes.
After completing his “check,” the man asked the homeowner for $200 to pay the other workers outside, saying his boss would be over to reimburse the resident later in the day.
The Sullivan City Police Department encourages citizens to stay on the lookout and to not let any stranger inside without proof of employment.
For any concerns, call City Hall at 812-268-6077. For emergencies, always call 911.
