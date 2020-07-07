City looks at "Schoffstall Memorial Way" honor

The Terre Haute City Council will this week consider designating a stretch of South Ninth Street as "John A. Schoffstall Memorial Way."

Schoffstall died April 12 at Union Hospital from COVID-19 complications.

The city is looking to designate South Ninth Street from Ohio Street to Wabash Avenue in honor of Schoffstall's service and sacrifice.

"The community wishes to pay honor to the service, bravery, commitment, and sacrifice that Terre Haute Firefighter John A. Schoffstall made by memorializing him with a street named in his honor," the resolution before the council reads.

"This roadway will serve as a constant reminder to Firefighter Schoffstall's family, members of the Fire Department, and the citizens of this community of the city's appreciation for the sacrifice that was made to ensure that we lice in a safer community."

The stretch of South Ninth Street passes in front of Terre Haute Fire Department's Station No. 5, where Schoffstall served as support truck driver.

Schoffstall began his career in fire service as a volunteer with the New Goshen Volunteer Fire Department. He then worked as a firefighter for Newport Chemical Depot before joining THFD in 2009.

The City Council will consider the resolution at its electronic meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday. It can be viewed on the city's YouTube page.