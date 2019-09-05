City firefighter faces child molestation charges

A Terre Haute firefighter faces two charges of child molestation following his arrest Wednesday afternoon.
Rodger Plunkett, 46, of Paris, Illinois, will appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 next week for an initial hearing. Judge John Roach on Thursday found probable cause to hold Plunkett on the Level 1 and Level 4 felony charges.
Roach set bond at $100,000, no 10 percent allowed. Plunkett is to appear in court Wednesday.
Plunkett performed sex acts with two minor children when they were age 7 and younger, according to a probable cause affidavit. Those children are now adults.
The victims did not report the abuse until recently, after one of them had a mental health evaluation.
Another adult woman told investigators Plunkett has been sending child pornography to her cell phone for months, and that she found child pornography on hard drives he had used. The woman said Plunkett has also asked her to include children in their sex life, police said in the affidavit.
Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Jeff Fisher on Thursday issued a news release saying the department was “deeply unsettled by the recent arrest and allegations made against Rodger Plunkett.
“Please remember that the Terre Haute Fire Department remains dedicated to maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our community.
“The Terre Haute Fire Department will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that its members are held to the highest standards of the profession. As such, the department finds it necessary to immediately suspend Mr. Plunkett pending an internal investigation related to these allegations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.