An investigation into a Vigo County primary election controversy has been completed and is awaiting appointment of a special prosecutor.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames confirmed today a report has been submitted on whether a declaration of candidacy in a Terre Haute City Council race featuring candidates Tess Brooks-Stephens and Cheryl Loudermilk was altered and, if so, who altered it.
Judge Sarah Mullican in Vigo Superior Court 3 issued an order Tuesday granting appointment of a special prosecutor. That appointment now is pending acceptance of the case, and is therefore confidential, court records show.
Vigo County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts confirmed a special prosecutor was requested Tuesday when it became known the investigation report was ready for review.
Roberts said the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office would not be involved in the review of the case or determination of whether criminal charges should be filed.
At issue is the declaration of Tess D. Brooks-Stephens, who was seeking the Democratic nomination in the Third District on the city’s northeast side.
In April, the Vigo County Election Board refused a request to list the name of Brooks-Stephens ahead of Cheryl Loudermilk, the only other candidate in the race. State law calls for candidates for the same office in primaries to appear in alphabetical order by surname.
At that time, County Clerk Brad Newman, the board’s secretary, initially agreed to the change but later reversed himself saying correction fluid was used to modify Brooks-Stephens' document after it was filed.
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said he asked State Police to look into the matter. He cited an email from an Indiana Secretary of State Election Division staff member saying they felt there should be an investigation.
A State Election Board official indicated that changing a declaration of candidacy would be a violation of the Indiana Public Records Law and that “a public official or other person who recklessly, knowingly, or intentionally destroys or damages a public record commits a Level 6 felony.”
Brooks-Stephens has said she did not alter the declaration after its Jan. 17 filing and pointed to a confirmation form filed the same day bearing Newman’s signature stamp. She said she did not have access to the document after its filing.
She retained local attorney Chris Gambill to file a civil action asking a judge to order her name be listed first on the primary ballot.
Judge Mullican ordered the Election Board to list the name of Brooks-Stephens first on the primary ballot. The judge found “the Vigo County Election Board's decision to place Tess Brooks Stephens after Cheryl A. Loudermilk was arbitrary and contrary to law.”
In District 3 primary, Cheryl Loudermilk won the race by capturing 288 votes (54 percent) defeating Tess Brooks-Stephens, who received 243 votes (46 percent).
Loudermilk is now on the general election ballot for the Nov. 5 municipal election.
