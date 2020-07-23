City, CSX announce Friday, Saturday intersection closings

CSX will close several railroad crossing intersections throughout Terre Haute starting Friday morning and until late afternoon Saturday.
The closings will effect these crossings:
• Ohio Street
• Walnut Street
• Poplar Street
• 13th Street
• Washington Avenue
• Crawford Street
• College Avenue
The closures will start at 8 a.m. Friday and are scheduled to be finished 5 p.m. Saturday, according to a CSX spokesperson. The closures will allow CSX to drop off rail sections at those intersections, the spokesperson said.
The company said the closings are for work similar in nature to that done in late June.
