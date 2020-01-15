City, county local listening session set for Feb. 15

Vigo County Councilman Chris Switzer and Terre Haute City Councilman Curtis DeBaun IV plan to host a local government listening session from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 15, at the Vigo County Public Library.
Switzer said in a news release the event will be modeled after the Crackerbarrel Legislative Sessions hosted by the library. The format essentially will be the same: introductions of elected officials, one and a half hours of questions, comments or concerns and then a half-hour of time for individuals to speak to an elected leader or leaders.
Plans for Feb. 15 session call for no more than three members of the Vigo County Council and no more than four members of the Terre Haute City Council. Switzer said those limits were set so the group did not form a quorum of either body and run afoul of open-door laws.
“We will ask community members to engage in good conversation and not have back and forth conversation with council members. Individual members can answer questions or they can take those questions back to the full council and address them at a following meeting,” Switzer wrote. “This is a good way to develop trust with local government, while also addressing tough questions in the public eye.
Switzer is currently serving his first term on the Vigo County Council, while DeBaun is serving his second term on the Terre Haute City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.