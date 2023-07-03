Slowly but surely has become the motto for officials in Terre Haute and Vigo Count as the area recovers from the wake of Thursday afternoon's storm, which resulted in the loss of power for about 40,000 customers, some of whom were still without power on Monday.
One government function operating from a new, temporary home is Vigo County's central dispatch.
Between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, power went out at the old jail building downtown, where dispatch is located. A backup generator was able to provide additional power for two and a half to three hours to keep the dispatch up and running, which was better that Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer had anticipated.
Nonetheless, central dispatch went down.
The transition of phone lines and mapping systems to the Terre Haute Police Department dispatch took about two hours, and the connection was forged for by 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett told Switzer that it was best for the county's dispatch to stay connected to Terre Haute Police's dispatch until Vigo County's dispatch is fully repaired, which is expected to be within 10 days.
In another public safety development, Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said four or five firehouses were without power after the storm, resulting in the need to relocate apparatus to other fire stations.
"That was troublesome," he said, saying that the fire stations only had small portable generators incapable of providing power to the entire firehouse.
"We'll have to talk to the mayor and the City Council about getting generators," Berry said.
On Monday, only Station 11 at 26th and Maple remained without power.
The weekend after the storm was fairly light, with only one structure fire, Berry reported.
Tree, limb removal
The county provided Duke Energy with a list of 40 road locations where felled trees were tangled in power lines. By Monday morning, there were only three or four spots where those issues had not yet been resolved, and all roads were expected to be open by Tuesday.
Switzer said residents who are approached by businessmen offering to clear trees away for them are advised to request to see the person's proof of insurance and business license. Residents should not allow people to deal with trees in contact with power lines and should not pay anyone until the work has been completed.
The city will be collecting smaller debris curbside over the ensuing weeks, and will continue to do so until everything is taken care of, Bennett said, adding that it residents must bring all debris curbside, as city employees to not venture onto private property.
County residents should bring their debris, cut down in size as much as is possible, to the Vigo County Highway Department garage at 10970 S. Sullivan Place on Wednesday and Thursday between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hours will be extended as necessary.
Traffic signals
There have been about five or six accidents at intersections where traffic signals are still not functioning, Switzer said, who added that the Indiana Department of Transportation has restored power to all signals along U.S. 41.
"This is not a disaster," Switzer declared. "There were no deaths, nobody was displaced from their homes. There were 40,000 customers without power. I think Duke Energy's response was phenomenal, bringing in 900 people to work on getting the power back on."
Duke brought 900 to Indiana, including 460 in Vigo County and 340 in Clinton, Greencastle and Brazil.
Dorene Hojnicki, the Vigo County Emergency Management Agency director, was pleased with how her team responded to the storm.
"Everybody jumped in and did their job," she said.
Hojnicki said it will be some time before the county assesses an estimated cost to the area in terms of damages.
"We had no structural damages, so our costs will come from equipment and overtime," she said, adding that some equipment, such as saws, will have to be replaced.
"The majority of damage occurred with private property, and they'll have to deal with their insurance companies," Hojnicki added.
Bennett speculated that the costs may be known in two or three weeks, but added that there's an additional toll.
"We're not able to do things that we ordinarily would be doing," the mayor said. "Paving roads, for example, has come to a halt, and we'll be behind for a while.
Parks
Vigo County parks had reopened on Monday after some had been closed over the weekend to clear trees and restore power.
Of the city's parks, only Fairbanks Park, Maple Avenue Park and Rea Park were open on Monday, along with the Rea Park Golf Course.
All other city parks and Hulman Links Golf Course remained closed due to storm damage. They will reopen once fallen power lines have been removed and power is restored.
Fairbanks Park's 2023 4th of July celebration is expected to proceed as planned Tuesday evening.
