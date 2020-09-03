In a brief meeting Thursday, Terre Haute City Council approved a pair of property rezoning requests before looking ahead to annual budget meetings later this month.

The council first approved a rezoning request for property at 1322 S. 11th St. The request sought to rezone the property from C-2 limited community commerce to R-1 single family residence.

The change will facilitate the sale of a home on the property and also bring it into accord with surrounding properties, said real estate agent Philip Boor.

The rezoning was unanimously approved.

City Council next approved a rezoning request for property at 4701 Margaret Ave. The request sought to rezone the property from 0-1 open space district to C-2 community commerce district.

Lou Britton, attorney for the petitioner, said a rezoning will allow for lease of the property, former home of Lamar Advertising, to Unlocking the Spectrum.

Unlocking the Spectrum — an applied behavioral analysis clinic for children with autism spectrum disorder — currently resides in a building on South Fourth Street.

Britton said Unlocking the Spectrum would use an existing 4,000-plus square feet of office space at 4701 Margaret as well as renovate an additional 4,000-plus square feet of warehouse space for use by the clinic.

The rezoning was unanimously approved.

The council closed it’s meeting by reiterating its slate of upcoming budget meetings. The budget, as advertised, can be found at https://bit.ly/3gTM9a5.

The first budget meting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 10. Public comment at this meeting is welcome but the council will not discuss the proposed budget.

The second budget meeting, featuring discussion between Mayor Duke Bennett, the city controller and City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22. No public comment will be allowed at this meeting.

Another meeting, if necessary, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23.

The City Council is scheduled to take action on the budget at its Oct. 1 meeting.

For more information visit the city’s website at https://bit.ly/2EXQn33.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.