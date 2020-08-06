Terre Haute City Council on Thursday heard from a local organization wanting to rezone property and build on it a 50,000-square-foot facility to house the homeless.

But because the Vigo County Area Plan Commission couldn’t muster a quorum for its meeting Wednesday and offer a recommendation, City Council couldn’t act on the measure.

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana intends to develop a two story, multi-family building comprised of 50 one-bedroom apartments and an engagement center on the ground level.

The engagement center will offer support to members of the community who may be homeless or otherwise lacking essential care and living facilities.

Mental Health America already operates in Terre Haute 70 housing units and eight rental assisted units targeting different demographics in the community, including Younity House, Younity Village and Liberty Village.

The rezoning request is for a parcel of land adjacent to Liberty Village between Locust and Elm streets.

To take advantage of housing tax credits offered through a state program, Mental Health America must submit its project information, including the rezoning of the property, by Sept. 18.

City Council tabled request and rescheduled to hear it Sept. 10 in the hopes the Area Plan Commission meets and makes a determination at its Sept. 2 meeting.

Myra Wilkie, chief operating officer of Mental Health America, said the need for housing dedicated to the homeless has never been so apparent as the financial implications of COVID-19 stress area families.

She said the new development, scheduled to break ground some time next year, will help the organization make progress toward its goal of reducing homelessness in the Wabash Valley.

“We are as busy as we’ve ever been and there’s just no place for people to go,” Wilkie said. “… And our goal is to get to functional zero with people who are chronically homeless in [the Wabash Valley].

“We aren’t going to end the homeless situation, but we do want to end people being chronically homeless.”

Council members Todd Nation, D-4, Martha Crossen, D-6, and Tammy Boland, D-at large, all lauded Wilkie and the work she and Mental Health America do in the community.

City Council also Thursday confirmed a pair of tax abatements for a property and planned development at 4621 E. Margaret Drive.

Highland Retina Associates LLC is planning to open a clinic that specializes in vitreoretinal diseases.

An approved real property tax abatement will abate nearly $386,000 over 10 years. An approved personal property tax abatement will abate $45,000 over 10 years.

The council confirmed both abatements 8-0, with one member unable to vote due to technical difficulties.

With nothing submitted for consideration next week, Council President George Azar, D-at-large, canceled the council’s Aug. 13 meeting.

Also at Thursday’s meeting:

• City Council tabled a rezoning request for property at 4207 E. Margaret Drive. The request is scheduled to be heard at the council’s Sept. 10 meeting.

• City Council approved a $54,470 appropriation from the city’s EMS fund to its Fire Training fund. Azar characterized the transfer of funds as, “normal bookkeeping.”

• City Council reapproved tax abatements for Pyrolyx USA after finding the company not in substantial compliance at a previous meeting. The council had determined the company had not met its obligation for job or salary creation. The company explained that construction and technical setbacks at the plant led to the shortcomings.

