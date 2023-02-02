A conversation over what constitutes a family and how that pertains to how sober-living houses are zoned that began Wednesday at the Area Planning Commission’s meeting, continued Thursday at the Terre Haute City Council’s meeting and will continue at least until April 6.
Responsible for this discussion is the sober house at 2538 N. Eighth St., which is owned by Oxford House. Neighbors in the Collett Park neighborhood say its atmosphere has been radically affected by the Oxford House residents, with drug paraphernalia appearing scattered in the alley behind the building and other unruly behavior.
Oxford House did not submit a request for rezoning the structure as is common practice for such facilities and has initiated no contact with the city.
City Attorney Eddie Felling drafted General Ordinance 2, 2023, which amends special use criteria as well as definitions of family and persons requiring additional consideration and turns zoning decisions for such homes over to the jurisdiction of the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Felling says that the ordinance would not effect the Eighth Street building, as it offers “No retroactive application.”
“Current oversight is insufficient,” Felling told the Planning Commission, saying that the Federal Fair Housing Act has helped create the situation the city now faces.
John Hanley, who presided over the meeting, asked Felling, “Are we so afraid of a lawsuit?”
“I am scared,” Felling said. “As City Attorney, I have to protect us from potential liability.”
Hanley later replied, “I would be less concerned about litigation and more concerned about protecting the citizens of Terre Haute.”
Planning Commissioner Tammy Boland, who is also on the Terre Haute City Council, said, “We all want to get this right,” and suggested the commission issue no recommendation. That motion didn’t have enough votes to pass, but a motion to approve the ordinance docket favorably — to keep the conversation going, as one board member put it — did pass, with only Boland voting no.
“I didn’t really vote against it,” Boland explained. “I wanted to move it forward to the City Council with no recommendation from Area Planning. That moves it forward and allows the council to do the work that the council needs to do on this — we want public conversation, we want public input from all the interested parties.”
She added, “When something moves forward that is controversial, one party or another will use Area Planning’s recommendation as an arguing point. So I didn’t want the arguing point to move forward.”
Boland echoed Felling’s wariness of Oxford House filing a lawsuit.
“Everybody wants the same thing, we’ve just got to figure out a way to make that happen without putting the city at risk for litigation,” she said. “We’ve got to get it right for the neighbors and we’ve got to get it right for the folks in the recovery community.”
At Thursday’s City Council meeting, many residents spoke of how sober-living facilities have aided them and continue to do so. All of those speakers had been in facilities that had onsite counselors, which led Felling to point out that the ordinance would have no effect on any current sober houses in the city.
Councilman Neil Garrison, who represents the district containing Collett Park, told those speakers, “You did it the right way.”
Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese, who first alerted Garrison and the city to the situation in Collett Park, expressed frustration that the ordinance as written would not alleviate the area’s woes.
“It has nothing to do with what is existing in my neighborhood now,” Chalos-McAleese said. “If this is the best that the city can do, then shame on you.”
In an interview, Felling said that there are no rules regarding how sober houses are staffed. “There was never a rule ever, he said. “As far as I’m aware, there was nothing that would require them to have anyone onsite.”
But General Ordinance 2 would nudge new sober houses into providing counseling staff.
“The BZA would be more comfortable granting the special use if they have someone who’s onsite in a support role to help people in the recovery,” Felling said.
Felling asked the City Council to table the discussion until a later meeting. Many speakers from the public echoed his request.
Councilman George Azar invited those present to read the ordinance on the city’s website, then contact the Council as to what they felt should be added or struck from it. He then moved that the Council resume the discussion at the April 6 meeting, to allow the public to continue to debate its merits.
As Boland said, “We all need to be good neighbors to one another.”
