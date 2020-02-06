Terre Haute City Council opted Thursday to wait until next month to decide what to do with an ordinance that would restrict new surface parking lots downtown.
A night after the Vigo Area Plan Commission gave the ordinance an unfavorable recommendation, city council tabled the proposal after first reading to give interested parties ample time to prepare their “cases,” as council president George Azar put it.
General Ordinance 1, 2020, authored by city council member Todd Nation, would prohibit zoning variances for surface parking lots along Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street in downtown Terre Haute.
The ordinance is in direct response to the Capital Improvement Board’s stated interest in buying the Vigo County School Corp. headquarters building at the northwest corner of Seventh and Wabash, demolishing it, then using that parcel for a surface parking lot as part of its convention center project.
The CIB originally planned to build a pair of parking garages to service the convention center and the hotels of that block. That plan was dealt a blow after an engineering review determined the site was too small for pre-cast structures and would cost much more than anticipated.
Nation said he understands the issue facing the CIB, but maintains that Seventh and Wabash is too important to the downtown to become a permanent solution to a temporary problem.
“This is a significant piece of property and it only makes sense to have community discussion about it and, significantly, we were not sold a surface parking lot at the corner of Seventh and Wabash as part of what we were told was going to happen when they came to us seeking our approval,” Nation said.
Members of the public that addressed the ordinance Thursday all agreed with Nation.
Mike Gordon said the CIB should be made to keep its promise and build out the project as originally planned. He said the tax monies are already being collected and have been appropriated for the project and that it’s incumbent on those involved to solve the issue without hijacking another block of downtown real estate.
“I think it’s important we not muddy the narrative by making aspersions about plans for that property and about anyone who’d like to see something different done there “killing” the convention center,” Gordon said.
“That’s bull. Either that’s bull, or when they were telling us to appropriate the money, to raise our taxes to fund that center, they didn’t have a fully fleshed out plan.”
Downtown business owner and founder of Blues at the Crossroads, Connie Wrin, said a surface parking lot at Seventh and Wabash would be an eyesore.
“It horrifies me to think that there could be a parking lot across the street that wouldn’t benefit me or any of the merchants along Wabash” Wrin said. “The parking lot, as I understand it, would only be for hotel guests and visitors to the convention center.”
“ ... I think there is a lot more we can do with the Crossroads of America than pour some concrete.”
Before voting to table the ordinance until the council’s March 5 meeting, council member Amy Auler, D- 1, said she expects interested parties to come prepared next month.
“I want information. There’s not been hardly any information handed out besides the ordinance,” Auler said. “We’ve not seen any renderings or gotten really any information on what whey [the CIB] want to do down there and what it’s going to look like.
“We went through this with the jail, and I thought I made myself clear then, if I don’t have information then I don’t have anything to vote on.”
