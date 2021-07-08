Terre Haute City Council began its meeting Thursday evening with a special message from Mayor Duke Bennett about Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year veteran of the Terre Haute Police Department who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.
“It’s hard to put into words the tragedy our community faces yet again with the killing of another one of our police officers while on duty,” said Bennett. “Greg was an exceptional officer and that’s why the FBI wanted him on their team. I witnessed professionalism from all departments and hospital staff who responded in the face of adversity.”
He said mayors from across the state have reached out to offer support.
“It’s tough to see young officers who are just starting their careers, as well as those who’ve served for a very long time, deal with this. It’s a different world these days and we just appreciate them so much for getting up every day and doing everything they can to keep us safe,” Bennett said.
After a moment of silence, the council moved on to scheduled business.
Abatement request
Attorney Rick Shagley spoke to the council on behalf of his client, River Valley Apartments, to seek designation of an Economic Revitalization Area for the purpose of a six-year tax abatement. The property, located at 1325 N. Fourth St., was once the site of the former William T. Rea School, which was demolished about 50 years ago and has remained vacant.
“The tax abatement serves two purposes. One, it saves the developers tax money, and two, it helps add points to their application with the state for tax credits,” said Shagley. “Without the abatement, Terre Haute won’t get the $10 million investment to build affordable housing units.”
In an interview Wednesday morning, the mayor said there was another project that had been proposed for development on the site, but it fell through.
“Every time I drive by there, I wish somebody would do something with the property, so I’m very supportive of the project because we all recognize that Terre Haute needs a bigger variety of all types of housing to meet the needs of its citizens,” Bennett said. “And I’m really happy with the fact that the developers are only asking for a six year tax abatement, which only amounts to about $200,000. Since that property has been vacant all this time, the city hasn’t been collecting much tax money anyway. With new housing on the property, the city would collect taxes on it.”
Council member Tammy Bowland said her main concern was the amount of taxes that would be forfeited versus the amount that would be collected in the future.
Shagley said with the abatement, the city would forfeit about $16,000 each year for six years but would then collect taxes on the property based on the apartment owner’s income from the property instead of on the cost of the project, which is allowed by Indiana state laws.
“The apartments would consist of 40 two-bedroom, two-bathroom single-floor units and rent would be based on income,” Shagley said. “If they receive the tax abatement and the state approves the application, construction would begin in the first or second quarter of 2022.”
On the issue of construction, Jason King, a representative of the Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters based out of Terre Haute, said his concern is whether the developer — who is Illinois-based — will hire local contractors.
Roger Brown, president of New Directions Housing Corporation, is the developer for River Valley Apartments. He said he would be happy to put it into writing that the general contractors who are hired would be local and would accept bids only from the local trades.
Councilman Todd Nation said he’s been watching this site since he was a kid and is delighted somebody is stepping forward to do something with it.
“I would just like to remind the council that half a loaf is better than no loaf at all,” said Councilman Earl Elliott. “We’re not collecting anything on the property now and haven’t for several decades, so sacrificing about $16,000 for each of the six years is not that much compared to the amount that the city would collect with housing units on the property.”
The council approved the abatement.
Other business
In other actions, the council also:
• Vacated a portion of a north-south public alley located by 504 and 508 S. 15th St. was approved.
• Agreed to appropriate $54,690 from a Federal Justice Assistance Grant to pay for continuing education in the Terre Haute Police Department.
• Found compliance forms in order for Ampacet, Gavina and Harrison Manufacturing.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @TribStarMichele.
