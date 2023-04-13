An ordinance drafted by Terre Haue’s city attorney to prevent groups like Oxford House from moving into neighborhoods and ignoring zoning regulations was passed by a 5-2 vote Thursday evening at City Hall.
It had initially been tabled at the council’s February 2 meeting.
Oxford House has occupied a residence in the Collette Park neighborhood for almost two years without requesting a zoning change for the address, and has not initiated any contact with the city, officials said.
Neighbors have complained that since the sober-living home has no supervision, the behavior of those staying there goes unchecked and can involve parties and loud noise late at night.
City Attorney Eddie Felling had amended portions of the ordinance, and told the council that if no action was taken at the meeting, it would automatically go into effect. He recommended withdrawing the ordinance so that he could provide further tweaks.
However, council members Neil Garrison, Amy Auler and George Azar expressed concern that doing nothing could allow similar organizations to put other neighborhoods at risk. They recommended passing it and adding amendments in the future.
Councilwomen Martha Crossen and Tammy Boland voted against the ordinance.
In other business, the council approved the rezoning of a residence at 304 and 306 Oakland Avenue.
Years ago, homes near Indiana State University’s football stadium were erroneously zoned as “Heavy Industrial District,” which meant those homes could not be sold or refinanced, the latter of which is what the owners hope to do with their property.
The council also approved a resolution designating a portion of Maple Avenue between 13th Street and Lafayette Avenue in 12 Points as the “Gold Medal Olympic Way” in honor of Hautians who prevailed as champions at Olympic competitions.
Also approved was a resolution adopting the Vigo County Multi-Hazard Mitigation plan, which would allow the area to receive disaster relief funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in times of need.
Transferring $6,000 from the City Clerk’s budget to the city judges’ budget for printing court documents was likewise approved.
Councilman At-Large George Azar ended the meeting on a note of levity, noting that he saw a number of candidates running for council positions in the May 8 primary.
“My question to them,” Azar said, “is, ‘Are you sure?’” — although Azar himself is among the candidates seeking re-election.
Councilmen Earl Elliott and Todd Nation were not in attendance.
