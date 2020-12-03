In its next to last meeting of the year, Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved a rezoning request and vacated a portion of an alley.
The request to rezone property at 17 South 20th St. from an R-1 single family residence district with special use to an R-1 planned development, was unanimously approved.
The rezoning is to accommodate Sackrider and Co., which wants to use the residence for parking, storage and offices.
Council member Earl Elliott, D- 2, abstained from the vote because he works at Sackrider and Co.
The council also approved vacating part of a public alley at 2430 Orleans Avenue that bifurcated a homeowners property.
An adjacent homeowner submitted a letter voicing his opposition to the proposed ordinance, arguing that it would prevent him from accessing the backside of his property.
Council members couldn't find a way in which the vacating the alley would cause undue harm to adjoining property owners, and they approved the ordinance unanimously.
The council meets again 6 p.m. Dec. 10 via video conference.
