City Council OKs tax break for new business

The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved a tax abatement for a new business planning to move into the former Dever Distributing building and bring 65 new jobs in the next five years.
Gavina Graphics, of Charleston, Illinois, is a screen printing and embroidery business looking to expand its operations into Terre Haute.
The council unanimously approved Thursday a personal property tax abatement that would forgive $81,266 in taxes over the course of the abatement. The company would still pay just more than $100,000.
Gavina is proposing taking over the former Dever Distributing building and outfitting it with state-of-the-art screen printing machinery. It is also proposing several site improvements, including; polishing 45,000 square feet of concrete flooring, adding 1,900 square feet of office space on second level and constructing a 2,400-square-foot stencil-making room, among other things.
Attorney Jeff Lind, who represented Gavina before the council, said the new business looks to be an impressive operation.
“By purchasing this much equipment, this quality of equipment, they can turn large projects around promptly,” Lind said. “And I will say, it is through a search and concerted thought that Gavina wanted to make this expansion here in Terre Haute.
“And [Gavina] hopes to make it their primary, or principle office.”
$3M tax anticipation warrant
The council also authorized Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett to pursue a $3 million tax anticipation warrant loan next year.
This type of loan is meant to help the city meet its general fund cash flow needs between its biannual property tax payments from the state.
And while the mayor and city council have worked over the past several years to reduce the amount the city needs to borrow, it was decided Terre Haute would borrow the same amount as last year to cover for budget uncertainty due to COVID-19.
Police vehicles
City Council also on Thursday authorized the Terre Haute Police Department to use Indiana Department of Homeland Security grant funds for two new vehicles.
The department will use the grant funds to buy an equipment truck for its special response team and a cargo-style van to use as a mobile command center.
The resolution approved notes the vehicles will not be armored or otherwise “militarized” and will be used in the mutual aid of various state and federal agencies.
In other business, the City Council:
• Approved an appropriation of $56,409 from the EMS non-reverting fund to the EMS training non-reverting fund.
• Approved an appropriation of $65,000 from the local road and street fund for the purchase of equipment. The city is buying a Bobcat T76 compact track loader.
• Approved an appropriation of $35,000 from one police fund to the police equipment purchase fund. The funds were received from the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office and will assist in buying the department a new prisoner transport vehicle.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing money transfers within the City Clerk budget to cover for year-end shortfalls. The inter-budget transfers amount to $1,900.
• Adopted another resolution authorizing money transfers with the City Clerk budget to cover for year-end shortfalls. The inter-budget transfers amount to $11,000.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing a money transfer within the public safety local income tax budget. The $5,130 transfer will be used to replace three expired ballistic shields for the THPD patrol division.
• Adopted a resolution authorizing city officials to apply for grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.