The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday night approved by a vote of 6-3 a rezoning petition to enable an inpatient clinic for women to open in the Farrington’s Grove neighborhood.

Chosen Terre Haute LLC, which owns a former nursing home at 830 S. Sixth St., obtained the rezoning, and the facility will operate under Hickory Recovery Network, which also has facilities in Corydon, Indianapolis, Linton and Rockville.

Under an amendment from Councilwoman Amy Auler, which passed unanimously, the facility can only operate for women participating in a 28-day recovery program. The facility cannot accept walk-ins.

The facility intends to house up to 35 women at a time.

Council members Auler, Tammy Boland, Martha Crossen, Curtis DeBaun, Cheryl Loudermilk and Earl Elliott voted to approve the amended zoning. Members Neil Garrison, Todd Nation and George Azar voted in opposition.

The Vigo County Area Plan Commission previously gave a favorable recommendation for a zoning change as a planned development.

The facility will open in 30 to 60 days, said Richard Shagley, attorney representing the developer.

“They have already been remodeling for just over a year and put a brand new fence up, the landscaper is coming next month. The inside is pretty much done,” Shagley said. “It is just a matter of starting to bring clients to the Hickory Recovery center.”

Eighteen people spoke before the council, with several saying more addiction serves are needed in the city, while others said the issue is strictly rezoning.

Councilman Azar voiced concerned that once the site is rezoned, the council would be hard pressed to deny an expansion.

Garrison and Nation said a majority of homeowners in the neighborhood do not support the measure, which should be the most weighted factor regarding zoning issues.

Spencer Carlson, president of the Farrington’s Grove Historical District, said homeowners do not oppose addiction services, but such services should not be located in residential areas such as Farrington’s Grove. Carlson said the measure would set a precedent.

Thomas Manson, 50, said he has lived in the neighborhood all of his life. The site was chosen “as it will generate millions of dollars for this company,” as the facility will treat opioid addiction with another opioid, he said. Mason said the issue is not about addiction recovery, “This is about money.”

Councilman Nation, who lives a half block from the facility, voiced concern to the council that a home at 831 S. Center has been considered for purchase, likely for a parking or recreation area in the future.

Nation told the council the homeowner said Chosen Terre Haute approached three times to obtain the home, which is up for sale.

“This is the fifth facility that is owned by Hickory Recovery and none have been expanded and I have been told there is no intension to expand,” Shagley said after the meeting. “There is no desire at this point to expand.”

Rob Roberts, Vigo County chief deputy prosecutor, told the council the prosecutor’s office supports more addiction recovery services, as the city lacks such facilities. Recovery, he said, “is a community issue, and we need to pull together as a community to make an impact.”

DeAnna Griffin, who serves as a chaplain assistant at the Vigo County Jail and as the in-take coordinator for The Avenues, Inc. a women’s faith residential recovery program, said the site has served as nursing home in the past.

Why is it such an issue to nurse people that are in recovery in a place that used to nurse people who are elderly?” Griffin said. “Why not Farrington Grove? This is a community issue ... we do not have a detox center here and we need it,” she said.

Council members Boland, Auler, DeBaun and Loudermilk each said the city’s zoning ordinance can permit such facilities, but said the city’s zoning codes need to be updated to clarify definitions.

Crossen said she would vote to pass the zoning as the location was a business in the past that had a similar use of providing health care to a group of people.

Elliot said no one voiced a concern over the property owner’s prior business when it operated a nursing home.

“I have not heard one thing in our discussions that indicated that they are a bad neighbor,” Elliott said. “It never came up in any of the presentation. I was watching for that.”

