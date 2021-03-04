The Terre Haute Street Department will get a new dump truck and wood chipper following approval Tuesday by the Terre Haute City Council.
Terre Haute Street Commissioner Ernie Meeks said the city received a $240,000 grant to keep the city clean from the Vigo County Solid Waste District in 2020. The grant has $183,000 remaining.
The remaining funds are targeted to purchase a new dump truck, at $120,000, and $63,000 for equipment, such as a dump bed and snow plow. Meeks said the new truck would be used for street repair, snow removal as well as leaf removal. Meeks told the council the truck has been ordered and is expected to be delivered by the end of this month.
The council voted 8-0 to approve the purchase. Councilwoman Cheryl Loudermilk was absent.
In other business, the council, in an 8-0 vote, approved a rezoning of property at 2470 Spring Clean Avenue and 3518 N. 25th St. for extension of self-storage units by Mutchner LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.