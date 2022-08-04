Since Fire Chief Bill Berry was unable to attend the Terre Haute City Council’s meeting due to a family emergency, the council tabled its main article of business Thursday, voting on a general ordinance that would raise the user fees for ambulance and emergency medical services.
The council will address that measure at its Sept. 8 meeting.
Council members did, however, unanimously approve a special ordinance that would rezone seven properties around Union Hospital from being two-family residence districts to limited community commerce areas. Union Hospital made the request so it could convert those vacant properties to employee parking lots, which in turn would create more convenient parking areas for patients.
Additionally, the Council approved an appropriation requested by the Waste Water Treatment Plant for $375,000 so that it could finish work making needed drainage improvements. Unexpected projects had forced the need for additional funds.
