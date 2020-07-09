City Council OKs memorial way honor

A stretch of South Ninth Street in Terre Haute has been designated as "John A. Schoffstall Memorial Way."
The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday unanimously approved the designation honoring Schoffstall, a city firefighter, who died April 12 at Union Hospital from COVID-19 complications.
The designation on South Ninth Street extends from Ohio Street to Wabash Avenue.
Terre Haute Fire Chief Jeff Fisher said Schoffstall served at Station 5 on South Ninth Street. Fisher said he had hoped to seek the designation in May, "but the coronavirus kept pushing this back. We want to remember John every way we can and think this is a fitting way to remember John," Fisher told the council, which held its meeting electronically via the city's YouTube channel.
Councilman Todd Nation said he was speaking on behalf of the entire council giving condolence to the Schoffstall family for the loss. "I had a professional encounter with John. He helped show my son a ladder truck and I came away with positive feelings from him. We want to remember John and are sorry for your loss," Nation said.
The resolution was introduced by all members of the City Council.
In other business, the council approved a temporary, inter-department tax anticipation loan from the Terre Haute Department of Redevelopment. Mayor Duke Bennett said a previous loan expired at the end of June, with reimbursement made to the Department of Redevelopment.
Bennett said based on city revenue through the end of May and based on property tax distributions in May and June, the city is "down about $1.2 million that we collected" from property taxes, gasoline tax and other taxes. "This $1 million will carry us to December and give us a cushion if revenues don't pick back up," Bennett said. The council passed the request 7-1, with Nation opposing.
In a related budget issue, in response to public comments submitted to the council on how the city can improve public safety with alternatives to policing such as mental health services and social intervention, Bennett said Vigo County is in a better financial position to move such services forward.
The mayor said he anticipates having about $53,000 remaining in the police budget by the end of the year. However, the mayor expects revenues to drop between 15 to 25 percent for its 2021 budget. In that budget, the mayor expects to include a request for $200,000 to $225,000 (which will be an annual expense) for body cameras for the police department.
"We will lose a couple hundred thousand dollars in revenue next year and will increase our budget by that. It will be a bigger budget with less revenue coming in," the mayor said with less income tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a large number of people collecting unemployment.
Bennett said the city's general fund for police and fire pays for salaries and benefits, while income taxes pay for buildings, utilities and equipment. Nation asked how the mayor will proceed in 2021 with a budget that is different than 2020. Bennett said he will present a budget in August to the council, which will include the body cameras.
Councilwoman Martha Crossen said she thinks "what citizens are asking use to do is re-image how we use our money in a way that benefits public safety, not just budgets that continue into perpetuity with slight changes. We need to put on our imagination cap....not just to present what we are already spending," Crossen said.
The council also:
• Approved a resolution to re-establish the boundaries of the city's municipal riverfront development district. An executive order created the area in October 2003, with the city council adopting a resolution in August 2008 establishing boundaries.
Timothy Drake, part of Lukebo Inc. which has a long-term lease with Vigo County to convert about 34 acres of the former International Paper site along Prairieton Road into an outdoor multi-purpose music and event center, sought the change in the city's riverfront liquor license district.
"It will add to one of our main generators of income and add to the events" at the property, Drake told the council of permitted alcohol sales.
The new boundaries will be the intersection of the Wabash River and Locust Street (extended); then east along Locust Street to the intersection of Third Street; then south along Third Street to the intersection of Cherry Street; then east along Cherry Street to the railroad track just east of 9½ Street; then south along the railroad tracks to the intersection of Walnut Street; then west along Walnut Street to the intersection of Third Street; then south along Third Street to the intersection of Hulman Street; then west along Hulman Street to the intersection of Prairieton Road; then southwest along Prairieton Road to the westbound lane of Interstate 70; then northwest to the Wabash River.
• Approved the first of two steps for a 10-year real property and 10-year personal property tax abatement for Highland Retina Associates LLC, which plans to develop a new $3.8 million, 13,500-square-foot medical clinic at 4621 E. Margaret Drive on property from Tierra Alta LLC, formed April 30, 2019 by Dr. Alexander Izad.
Izad heads Highland Retina Associates.
The project will retain 13 jobs with an annual payroll of $650,000 and create 14 new full-time jobs, over a five year period, with an annual payroll $890,000. The project design would include space for a potential future 6,000-square-foot expansion.
Izad told the council all medical operations are done in hospitals, while the patients are seen in the clinic. Highland Retain Associates currently sees about 50 patients daily at its current location at 1530 N. 7th St.
Tax abatement gradually phases in taxes. The company would pay $403,934 over the 10-year abatement in property taxes, but have $385,836 in property taxes abated. The company would pay $30,292 in personal property taxes, but have $45,188 in personal property taxes abated over the 10-year period.
The facility will provide medical and surgical care for vitreoretinal diseases and retina diseases. The council approved adoption of the tax abatements with a vote to determine final approval slated for August.
• Approved a rezoning for Robert and Nicole Flak to establish parking for a new Bobby Que's restaurant at 2160 Lafayette Avenue.
• Approved $825,011 from state Community Crossing grant money into a line item for paving and engineering. Also approved $2,050 for demolition of unsafe building at 1801 Wabash Avenue, the former Duggan's Conversation Bar. The building was demolished for public safety last year after a fire.
