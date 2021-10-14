The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved a series of salary ordinances setting the terms of pay for 2022 for all city employees, ranging from the mayor to cemetery employees.
The council members also OK'd the amount of their own paychecks.
Council member George Azar moved that the Council approve all 14 ordinances in a single vote. City Clerk Michelle Edwards read them in consecutive order, and the council unanimously voted to approve the salaries.
Mayor Duke Bennett will receive $95,142 for his services in 2022.
Police officers will receive a range of salaries, from $47,894 for rookies to $62,228 for those with the rank of captain. Police Chief Shawn Keen will be paid $76,459.
Firefighters will be paid anywhere from $47,894 to $62,228, with Chief Bill Berry receiving $76,459.
City Council members will receive $14,591 annually; they were the only city employees who did not receive a bump in pay.
City Attorney Eddie Felling said the 2022 salaries represent "generally a 2% raise across the board. That's with the important caveat that the union negotiations are not completed, so in theory it could be lower than that amount, but essentially what the council has authorized me a range with which to work."
Before the meeting, Azar, a former council president, told current council President Earl Elliott, "You may beat my record for shortest meeting."
Azar smiled at that. "Years ago, our meeting went like four minutes, five minutes," he said, adding with a laugh, "I've never allowed anyone else to break it, because I always interrupt or make a motion. He didn't break my record yet." Thursday's meeting lasted all of 17 minutes.
Nonetheless, Council President Earl Elliott said he believed this was the shortest meeting that he had presided over to date.
"Fortunately, the agenda was pretty predictable, that this could be a short meeting. We already dealt with the salary ordinances when we looked at the budgets [last week], with the amounts. Those items, we can be pretty confident with without a lot of judgment involved."
Some of the other salaries approved included $89,043 for the city engineer, $80,798 for the city controller, $67,524 for the city attorney, $47,039 for Terre Haute's chief deputy clerk, $79,096 for the Parks & Recreation Department's superintendent, $71,235 for the Street Department's transportation director, $55,776 for the traffic signal division supervisor, $82,447 for the wastewater utility director and $51,925 for the cemetery department supervisor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.