Terre Haute City Council on Thursday approved the issuing of economic development bonds for the acquisition and renovation of a Terre Haute Police Department headquarters.

The Economic Development Revenue Bond, Series 2020 — colloquially, the police station bonds — will be used for the acquisition and renovation of 222 S. Seventh St., former home of the Tribune-Star.

City officials will now get to work on selling the bonds in the coming weeks, with the goal of closing on the bonds in the first week of December.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

City Council members heard from one member of the public and had no discussion among the council members before unanimously approving the bond issue.

The bond issue is to be for no more than $13 million with a term not to exceed 25 years.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said the city is looking for a bond issuance of about $12.3 million, $10.9 million in project costs and the remainder for a debt service reserve.

The city plans to repay the bond via tax increment financing revenue from its new 2020 Consolidated Economic Development Area.

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission on Oct. 28 approved the creation of the new development area through the combination of three existing TIF districts; the Central Business, Jadcore and Indiana 46 districts.

In the same meeting, the commission pledged revenue from the consolidated district to the repayment of the police station bonds.

Revenue from the consolidated district, along with projected growth in both the State Road 46 and Central Business districts, is more than enough to cover the cost of the police station bonds and still undertake future projects, city officials say.

The ordinance authorizing the bond issue also includes a provision for using money from the city’s public safety local option income tax allocation, if needed, “to pay debt service on the bonds, to the extent TIF revenues are not sufficient.”

If that backup were used, the city would then not be allowed to take any action to rescind or repeal the public safety tax or take any action that would result in the city receiving a smaller share of the tax.

Jason Semler, who works for the city’s financial planning firm Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC, said it’s not likely the public safety tax will be used as a backup unless doing so would secure the city a much better bond issuance.

The city will issue economic development bonds through its Economic Development Commission to take advantage of language in the state law allowing municipalities to forgo opening the project for bidding.

Garmong Construction Services owns the building and has communicated to city officials that no sale would go through if it did not include the company in doing the renovation. Garmong had previously been selected as construction manager for a police station project that did not materialize.

Because of Garmong’s position, Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said at last week’s council meeting the city decided to pursue an economic development bond issue.

“If we decide to go for that building [222 S. Seventh St.], they will sell it to us if they do the remodeling work,” Bennett said last week.

“They have kept the price to about what we were going to do before with what we have now,” Bennett said. “So, if you look at the buildout costs and all those things, those things are all tied back to a turnkey building versus us buying the building and then going out and hiring someone to do that remodeling.

“There wouldn’t be a deal if that was the case. They want to sell the building to us and do the work. Or there is no deal.”

Bennett then said he’s OK with that, only if because it’s still cheaper and faster than new construction.

The city has been looking for a new home for its police department for years. The department’s move in 2004 into a former bank complex was never intended to be permanent. Parts of the facility are thought to be 100 years old.

The city initially rented the building on Wabash Avenue between 12th and 13th streets, then purchased it and adjoining land in 2011 for $100,000.

Previous plans about a new police station centered on building at the current location, but the city remained open to other options.

The move to South Seventh Street would seemingly check all the boxes, Bennett previously said. It is centrally located, offers the needed space, would likely cost less per square foot than new construction, and it would be ready sooner than it would take should the city build new.

Bennett said new construction behind the current police station would cost around $10 million for 35,000 square feet of space. The former Tribune-Star building is roughly 45,000 square feet.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.