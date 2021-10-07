City Council OKs $111M Terre Haute budget

The Terre Haute City Council on Thursday evening approved Mayor Duke Bennett’s 2022 budget for $110,986,219, which, after tweaking by the mayor, was $109,231 lower than the initial budget he proposed at the council’s September meeting.
Likewise, the city’s sanitary budget, unchanged from September’s $4.2 million estimate, was also approved by the council.
All votes taken Thursday evening were unanimous by voice vote.
Bennett said he was pleased with the ease with which the budget passed -- the entire council meeting took just 35 minutes.
“I believe this is the fourth or fifth straight year of unanimous vote by the council,” said Bennett. “The key is just giving them enough key information ahead of time — there’s a lot in a $110 million budget — and giving them plenty of time to go through it themselves, then we walk through it and I really try to hit the key points in that meeting so that I didn’t have any questions from them in that meeting.
“That tells you that it was all pretty self-explanatory, making sure I don’t overwhelm them with information but give them what they need to make that decision. I feel really good about that.”
Bennett said there was “very minimal difference” between the final approved budget and the one proposed in September. One item in the budget, for example, went up by a mere $1.
Thanks to increased experience leading the city and favorable exigencies within the system, it has gotten easier over the years for the mayor to draw up the city’s budget, the mayor said.
“This is our 14th budget that we’ve put together, and we’ve refined the process internally each year,” he said. “I try to add a little twist in the information on the cash reserves — we haven’t really been able to do that in the past because we haven’t had a lot of cash reserves. We added that this year, so there’s a whole other metric to look at to see how we’re doing.
“Internally, the system works pretty well,” he added. “We do zero-based budgeting so we make start everybody from scratch. And it seems to make everybody rethink -- ‘Did I overestimate last year? Did I underestimate?’ Every year, we try to tighten that up a little bit so we don’t have any fluctuations that we weren’t prepared for.”
In other business
The council also approved a 10-year property tax abatement for the Illinois-based C.H.I. Overhead Doors, LLC, which wants to expand its business to Terre Haute and plans to add 130 jobs to the area, adding up to $5,675,000 in additional local income. It estimates a total investment of $11.7 million in Terre Haute. The abatement will save the company more than $442,000 in taxes over the decade.
In other items, the council approved:
• Appropriating $25,000 from Economic Development Income Tax funding for street tree inventory.
• Rezoning 2907 Poplar Street to establish a dentist’s office.
• Making the west Side of 8th Street from Walnut to Poplar a no parking zone to improve the efficiency and safety of police officers outside the new Terre Haute Police Department, which is scheduled to open Oct. 18.
One rezoning ordinance was tabled until November’s Council meeting.
