Tiny homes are on their way to Terre Haute after the City Council on Thursday unanimously approved rezoning of property to be used for a Mental Health America housing project.
Near a dozen tiny homes, or single-occupant structures of about 350-square feet, are being planned for development near the corner of 14th and Chase streets to address the city’s homelessness problem.
Jeffery Lewellyn, attorney for Mental Health America of West Central Indiana Inc., appeared before the council seeking the lots at 14th and Chase be rezoned for the project, touting the progressive approach to solving the city’s growing homelessness problem as the project’s key feature.
“There are other parts of the country where these types of projects are growing in popularity,” Lewellyn said. “Two communities in Indiana have done this, them being Muncie and Indianapolis, and Terre Haute has the opportunity to be on that leading edge, if you will, and that’s something to be proud of.”
Members of the council agreed, with Councilman Curtis DeBaun IV saying Mental Health America’s leadership on the homelessness front is to be lauded.
“This is a great project. I’ve been following these types of projects throughout the country over the past couple years and when I read the stories, I acknowledge to myself that these communities are real leaders and are leading the way in finding solutions to deal with the issue of homelessness,” DeBaun IV said.
“And when I’ve talked to others about this issue, about this idea, the comment comes up often, ‘Why can’t we do that in Terre Haute?’ I’m very, very happy to see we are now doing it in Terre Haute. It’s great when we can say our city is leading the way in our area.”
The Council unanimously approved the rezoning.
A second rezoning was discussed Thursday but no action was taken.
Attorney Richard Shagley II appeared before the council seeking a rezoning for property along Harding Avenue, or the former site of Texas Roadhouse near Margaret Avenue and Third Street, for prospective development of a hotel, restaurant or bar.
After receiving a favorable recommendation from the Area Planning Commission on Wednesday, the City Council was decidedly less impressed with the request to rezone the property and the petitioners lack of specific information.
When considering the change from C-6 to C-3 rezoning, Councilman George Azar said in lieu of a specific site plan, the possible developments allowed under C-3 zoning are too varied to approve.
“My problem is that you say this could be a possible hotel, bar or restaurant, but it could also be live professional entertainment,” Azar said. “This C-3 use gives you a pretty open book as to what you want to put there.
“I agree with Todd [Nation] that this lacks a lot of specifics that I’m not comfortable with. Get somebody interested in the property and have them come back and then we’ll know exactly what’s going to go there.”
And while Shagley tried to explain his petitioners weren’t going to be the developer of any project but wanted the rezoning to make the property more attractive to prospective developers, the Council rebuffed the idea and asked the attorney to come back next week with more information.
Terre Haute City Council meets again at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 to begin discussion on the proposed 2020 budget followed by its regular meeting.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.