Terre Haute City Council on Thursday adopted a resolution that could pave the way for a downtown housing project.

For the third time in a year, Wisconsin-based Commonwealth Companies appeared before the council asking for a tax abatement, this time a nine-year abatement worth roughly $100,000.

The abatement would allow for Commonwealth to renovate the old YMCA building on South Sixth Street and construct six townhouses on the same property, filling a need in the downtown housing market, said Kevin McDonell, vice president of development for Commonwealth.

The YMCA building would house a mix of 34 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, while the six townhouses would each feature three bedrooms.

Richard Shagley II, attorney for the petitioner, said forgiving just more than $11,000 in property taxes each year in exchange for a $10 million project seems a fantastic return on investment.

“It’s fascinating, when you look at what Commonwealth is asking for in a nine-year abatement … it is a little more than $11,000 a year,” Shagley said. “And what are you getting in return? A $10 million investment, saving a building that no one has wanted until now.”

Tommy Kleckner, regional director of Indiana Landmarks, wrote a letter to the council effusing praise both for the project and for Commonwealth’s willingness to preserve a dilapidated building that is on both the state and national historic registries.

“For a number of years now, Indiana Landmarks has advocated for a preservation solution that would see this now long-vacant landmark saved, rehabilitated, reused and transformed,” Kleckner wrote.

“The proposed development [for] Commonwealth will bring about such a preservation solution.”

Council members Todd Nation, D-4, Martha Crossen, D-6, and Curtis DeBaun IV, D- at large, all took opportunities to state their continued support for the project.

And while the resolution for the abatement was passed Thursday, it must be confirmed at one of the council’s June meetings before the abatement is granted.

In other news:

The city council approved a $5,000 appropriation from the Economic Development Income Tax fund to the demolition of unsafe buildings fund.

The city council amended salary ordinances to reflect a change in holidays for city employees. The correction was needed to reflect the change in Indiana’s primary election date.

The city council adopted a resolution to maintain current local limits for wastewater treatment plant discharge. The procedural standard is needed to be in keeping with EPA standards.

The city council will again meet 6 p.m. June 4. Whether the meeting will be virtual or in person is to be determined.

